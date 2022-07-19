Two new Franklin County broadband projects to move forward

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County is on the receiving end of two multimillion-dollar broadband grants from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development's 2022 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program.

The funds will further broadband infrastructure development efforts that began in 2017.

In conjunction with the 2022 VATI program grants and support from partners like Shentel, West Piedmont Planning District Commission, River Street Networks and Patrick and Henry counties, the county hopes to facilitate projects that are expected to extend service to more than 5,500 homes throughout the county. Work on the projects is expected to start this year.

Franklin County's 2022 VATI grant for roughly $11.8 million will go to extending 100 megabits per second speed service to areas including Boones Mill, Ferrum, Hardy, Redwood and Westlake. The estimated cost of the project is $30.5 million overall. The county already set aside $6 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband development. The remaining $12.5 million will come from Shentel, which is the county's partner for the project.

Another $33.5 million VATI grant was awarded to WPPDC, about $5.9 million of which will go to broadband infrastructure in Franklin County. The overall project—which includes WPPDC, River Street Networks and Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties and is estimated to cost $95 million—will extend 100 Mbps speed service to more than 10,000 homes in parts of Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties. The Franklin County portion is expected to cost about $12.4 million and impact more than 2,000 homes in southern Franklin County.

Franklin County previously set aside $1.7 million in county funds that will also assist with the project.

"River Street's bringing in $15.6 million," River Street Network Business Development Manager Robert Taylor said. "...Just over $2 million is for Franklin County."

Meanwhile, Appalachian Power Co. will make investments in the overall project worth roughly $37 million.

"As long as we are able to finalize these agreements....we made a commitment that we're going to be your middle mile partner," Amanda Cox with Appalachian said. "That's our infrastructure, it's our power zone; we plan to restore and repair all while hardening the grid."

The Shentel project should take two years and the River Street project is set to take three years.

"Not everyone is going to have to wait two years to see service. Some people may see it in six months, depending on where you are on that schedule," Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said.

The Shentel and River Street projects will build on Franklin County broadband investments that began with a 2017 survey and analysis of the county's broadband needs, followed by the creation of the Franklin County Broadband Authority and broadband plan.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021 the county received roughly $4 million overall in state funds to support broadband development. That money, coupled with investments from Shentel, Blue Ridge Towers and Seiontec—formerly Briscnet—has already helped grow fiber and fixed wireless service to under-served areas of the county.

The 2022 VATI grant funding will focus on wired service to homes and businesses.

"Realizing that the fixed wireless is good and it's served its purpose in a lot of these more remote areas and those numbers are still increasing, but really getting a wire to somebody's house is really kind of the ideal," Sandy said.