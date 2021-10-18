Two people injured in an Oct. 6 house fire in Roanoke have died of their injuries

Two people hurt in an early morning house fire this month have died of their injuries, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The victims died Oct. 12, authorities said, six days after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 2200 block of Westover Avenue Southwest

The fire, which happened just before 5:30 a.m., was found to have been accidentally kindled by an electrical issue. Four people were injured; two were described at the time as battling life-threatening wounds.

In an update issued Monday, the fire marshal’s office urged all residents to do frequent safety checks on electrical cords in their homes. Cracked, damaged or loose cords should be replaced immediately. Attempting to fix a broken cord isn't recommended.

Citing privacy concerns, the fire department said it wouldn't be releasing the names of the residents killed in this month's fire.

At the time of the fire, two people told first responders that smoke alarms woke them up and alerted them to the danger.

Households in need of new smoke alarms can contact the fire marshal's office for help at (540) 853-2795.

