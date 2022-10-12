One person hospitalized, one dead after Old Southwest Roanoke house fire

Two people were rescued and one person died from a house fire in Roanoke's Old Southwest neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Deputy Chief David Guynn said crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Albemarle Avenue Southwest shortly before 6 a.m.

“When we got on scene, we found heavy smoke and flame fire conditions coming from residence,” Guynn said at about 8 a.m. “Shortly after, we upgraded the incident to a second-alarm fire to get additional resources here.”

“Ultimately, we had two victims that were out of the residence,” Guynn continued. “We had one transported to the hospital, and then unfortunately we found a third victim inside the residence that was deceased.”

Rachel Hale, the fire department's public information officer, confirmed at about 10 a.m. that a dog also died as a result of the fire, and two firefighters were injured.

Both firefighters received burns that were non-life threatening, Hale said, but one of them was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Highland Park Elementary School sits on a city block adjacent to the scene of the house fire. Guynn said the fire department got Roanoke City Public Schools “engaged early.”

“One of the first things that we did when we got here was we called Roanoke City Public Schools and spoke with their operations folks,” Guynn said. “They have more people here than they normally would this morning. I think they did a great job of mobilizing. I know there’s folks from central office here helping to make the school day at Highland Park a success.”

As of 8 a.m., Guynn said crews were still in an “overhaul phase.”

“We’re going through the building, we’re opening up the walls, the ceiling, to try and find fire that may be concealed within the structure of the building, and just make sure all the fire is out,” the deputy chief said. “Given the nature of the investigation and the nature of the victims, I think we’ll probably be out here through at least lunch time.”

Albemarle Avenue Southwest is expected to remain closed during that time, too.

“I would like to get 5th Street open, probably sooner rather than later,” Guynn said. “But I imagine that Albemarle will be closed while we’re out here.”

Guynn said it’s “unclear whether there were any functioning smoke alarms inside the residence.”

Hale said the house had been "subdivided into a duplex" and had two residential units.

According to the city's real estate geographic information system, the house was originally built in 1900. The two-story structure with a partial attic has a wooden frame, nine rooms including four bedrooms, and a "forced hot air" — or "gas" — heating system.

This week is Fire Prevention Week, and the Guynn said his department is encouraging residents to focus on smoke alarm maintenance.

“We’re really encouraging everybody to check their smoke alarms, test them, make sure that they work. If they’re more than ten years old, replace them,” Guynn said. “If you live in the city of Roanoke and you don’t have a smoke alarm, or you don’t know whether your smoke alarm works, or you need a battery, please call us.”

For help with smoke alarms, call 540-853-2327.

“Somebody from one of the fire stations, somebody from the Fire Marshal’s Office, me,” Guynn said, “somebody will come out and check on that for you, and if you need smoke alarms, we will install that for you.”