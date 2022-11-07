Two UPS facilities in Roanoke resolve hazardous waste complaints from EPA

Two United Parcel Service facilities in Roanoke are part of a nationwide settlement to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at 1,160 locations in 45 states.

UPS, which delivers about 25 million packages a day worldwide and has more than 500,000 employees, agreed to pay a $5.3 million fine to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a recent EPA news release.

Hazardous waste is generated when UPS packages containing certain substances are damaged, as well as during day-to-day operations such as automotive maintenance.

An EPA consent agreement states that the Atlanta-based company has agreed to pay the fine and take corrective action, although it neither admits nor denies the specific factual allegations.

Regulators say UPS failed to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste and did not make land disposal determinations, among other requirements of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The Roanoke facilities that are part of the settlement are at Thirlane Road and Airport Road. A total of 27 Virginia facilities are listed in the agreement, including ones in Bristol, Charlottesville, Danville, Dublin, Fredericksburg and Lynchburg.