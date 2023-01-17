 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-vehicle crash kills motorcyclist in Botetourt County

A Natural Bridge Station man died after his motorcycle and an SUV collided in Botetourt County on Sunday.

Mark Lee Braford, 63, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson north on Frontage Road near Interstate 81 at about 6 p.m. when it struck a 2018 Toyota Rav4, Virginia State Police said in a press release Tuesday.

The collision occurred north of Arcadia Road near I-81's exit 168. As the Toyota slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, it was hit by Braford's bike, police said.

Braford, who was wearing a safety helmet, died at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The incident remains under state police investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

