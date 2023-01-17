Two-vehicle crash kills motorcyclist in Botetourt County

A Natural Bridge Station man died after his motorcycle and an SUV collided in Botetourt County on Sunday.
Mark Lee Braford, 63, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson north on Frontage Road near Interstate 81 at about 6 p.m. when it struck a 2018 Toyota Rav4, Virginia State Police said in a press release Tuesday.
The collision occurred north of Arcadia Road near I-81's exit 168. As the Toyota slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, it was hit by Braford's bike, police said.
Braford, who was wearing a safety helmet, died at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The incident remains under state police investigation.