Two without home after Roanoke fire

Two people were left without a residence after a Saturday morning blaze, the Roanoke Fire Department said.
In a message on the city fire-emergency medical services Twitter, the city said crews were called out at 6:42 a.m. to a fire in the 100 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest. One unit of a residential structure was affected and two people who lived there were displaced by the blaze, the fire department reported.
No one was injured and investigators are seeking the cause of the fire, the fire department said.
