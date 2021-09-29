Two years from now, new Roanoke bus station should open

It is the largest investment in bus transit in the Roanoke Valley in decades and, yet, fewer people have been riding the bus. Systemwide ridership fell by 50 percent during the 12 months that ended June 30, when compared with the same period the year before, statistics show. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business, school, work and public activity during each of those months and in the months since. Officials have no idea when or if bus ridership will rebound, they said.

However, officials with the Greater Roanoke Transit Co., Valley Metro’s official name, say they don’t gauge the job Valley Metro is doing for the Roanoke Valley by ridership. The top objective is keeping the buses running for those who need them, as Valley Metro did despite the pandemic, these officials said.

“Valley Metro serves essential workers and without essential workers, Roanoke’s economy would come to a standstill,” said Dwayne D'Ardenne, a member of Valley Metro’s Board of Directors.

If businesses had been unable to operate during the 18 months because Valley Metro stopped service and essential workers could not reach work, that would have been an issue, he said. In fact, business could continue to operate because Valley Metro continued to carry essential workers. That was a success regardless of actual ridership counts, he said.