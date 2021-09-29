Two years from now, new Roanoke bus station should open

Valley Metro’s new downtown Roanoke bus station should be built and ready for use in fall 2023, according to newly released information.
Officials last week told crews to begin work on the two-year, $17.3 million project at Salem Avenue and Third Street.
A temporary waiting and ticketing center will be placed at the new location no later than Jan. 31, according to current plans. Until then, Valley Metro will operate out of its current stop and transfer station on Campbell Avenue near Jefferson Street. It is the oldest operating bus station in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Once Valley Metro moves out of it, the old station will be almost completely demolished and redeveloped into housing, retail and offices, according to plans.
Crews will erect two bus terminals, one for Valley Metro and one for Greyhound, plus two outdoor boarding platforms. The bulk of the project cost, about $13 million, is for construction. The land cost about $2 million. Construction support, including design and project management, makes up the rest.
The state is providing 49% of the money for the station project and the city is providing 27%, while the federal government is providing nearly 19%. The last 5% is coming from other sources including developer Hist:Re Partners, which is contributing $500,000 for the temporary bus station. Without the temporary station, Valley Metro would need its current station until the permanent new station opens in two years, delaying the redevelopment project until then. Under the prevailing plan, the old station is to be handed off to the developer within four months.
It is the largest investment in bus transit in the Roanoke Valley in decades and, yet, fewer people have been riding the bus. Systemwide ridership fell by 50 percent during the 12 months that ended June 30, when compared with the same period the year before, statistics show. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business, school, work and public activity during each of those months and in the months since. Officials have no idea when or if bus ridership will rebound, they said.
However, officials with the Greater Roanoke Transit Co., Valley Metro’s official name, say they don’t gauge the job Valley Metro is doing for the Roanoke Valley by ridership. The top objective is keeping the buses running for those who need them, as Valley Metro did despite the pandemic, these officials said.
“Valley Metro serves essential workers and without essential workers, Roanoke’s economy would come to a standstill,” said Dwayne D'Ardenne, a member of Valley Metro’s Board of Directors.
If businesses had been unable to operate during the 18 months because Valley Metro stopped service and essential workers could not reach work, that would have been an issue, he said. In fact, business could continue to operate because Valley Metro continued to carry essential workers. That was a success regardless of actual ridership counts, he said.
“We run it as a business and as an enterprise-type fund but, at the same time, it provides a very real economic and human services purpose,” said Brent Robertson, assistant city manager for community development who is also vice president for operations of the bus service. He said he didn’t think the system was “anywhere close” to cutting service in response to lower ridership.
Valley Metro budgeted for a 40 percent reduction in fare revenue this fiscal year. But it is expecting a large increase in state and federal subsidies to balance its $11.78 million budget. Subsidies from local, state and federal government and local organizations such as Virginia Tech will cover nearly 97 percent of the budget this year.