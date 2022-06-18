 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 220 northbound lanes in Botetourt County reopened after crash causes fuel spill

U.S. 220 diesel spill 061822

Fuel spilled from a 9,500-gallon tanker truck after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 220 in northern Botetourt County early Saturday.

 Robert Freis

An early Saturday two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220 in northern Botetourt County blocked the road, spilled diesel fuel on the highway and caused one injured person to be transported from the scene by a medical helicopter.

Botetourt County Fire and Emergency Medical Services workers from multiple stations were called to the scene, a curvy stretch of U.S. 220 near the four-lane highway's intersection with Santana Estates Road.

According to a county EMS Facebook page, the "significant" spill from a 9,500-gallon tanker truck caused first responders to install temporary plus and erect containment berms to contain the liquid.

"Preparations are underway to offload the damaged tanker and complete the environmental cleanup." county EMS said in an early morning post.

The accident closed northbound U.S. 220 while the cleanup was underway and the tanker truck was removed. Northbound lanes were blocked after the wreck until late Saturday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

One adult was transported by a Carilion LifeGuard helicopter, the Facebook post said.

County units on scene included resources from Eagle Rock, Fincastle, Buchanan, Troutville, Read Mountain and Botetourt Fire and EMS.

Additional state and mutual aid agencies involved in the accident response included state emergency and transportation personnel in addition to Virginia State Police and the Regional Hazardous Materials Response team.

