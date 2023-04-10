A vehicle crash on Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) has disrupted Monday afternoon traffic, Roanoke County police said.

The department reported at about 2:30 p.m. that both northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway at its Clover Hill Road intersection were blocked due to the crash.

"It is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen," police said in a press release, adding that county law enforcement and fire and rescue units were on scene.

Clover Hill Road intersects Bent Mountain Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway interchange at Adney Gap.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes at this time," police said on Facebook. "This notice will be updated once the road is back open."