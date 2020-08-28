U.S. Attorney Cullen endorses call for Kappa Alpha, his fraternity, to cut ties with Robert E. Lee legacy

Speaking of the uniform, which he recalls renting, he said, “I’m embarrassed to say I wore one.”

Anthony added: “I did things like that without giving them any serious thought, which is something else we’re trying to bring about some change on, help some of the undergraduates understand the seriousness of things like that.”

Looking back, he said, all it might have taken to cause a shift would have been for someone to question how such activities affected members of the Black community, “but no one did.”

Another signer, Dodd Caldwell, a Greenville entrepreneur whose years at Furman overlapped some of Cullen’s, said he posted a small Confederate flag in his dorm room for a portion of freshman year and, in a later year, participated in a toast to Lee.

“It’s almost even hard to talk [about] it because it’s so antithetical to whom I hope that I am today and would want to be,” Caldwell said.

He later passed on attending the Old South event, he said.

“I was already starting to believe, in college, ‘Wait, hold on a second. This is offensive to some people.’ And I think other people were in the same boat.”

Disassociation is “the right thing to do,” he said. “Continuing those ties would likely only perpetuate the Lost Cause narrative. And I completely denounce and renounce the Lost Cause narrative or the idea that the Confederacy was somehow noble, a good cause. I want to own my own past and participation in that, repent of it and seek change.”

