U.S. Attorney Cullen endorses call for Kappa Alpha, his fraternity, to cut ties with Robert E. Lee legacy

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen on Friday challenged his college fraternity’s longstanding affiliation with Robert E. Lee, saying he supports calls to end the legacy.
Virginia-based Kappa Alpha, which Cullen joined during undergraduate studies at Furman University, identifies the Confederate general as its “spiritual founder.”
It sells books about Lee online and warmly tweeted out word of what would have been Lee’s 210th birthday in 2017. Such trappings as Confederate flags and Confederate army uniforms were a part of the legacy, although not for Cullen personally, he said.
“It’s time for KA and other fraternities with similar founding ties to step back from this history and focus on friendship, inclusion, and service,” Cullen, 43, said by email. He went public with his position in response to an inquiry from The Roanoke Times.
That’s coming not only from the highest law enforcement officer in the western part of the state, but from someone likely to become a federal judge. The U.S. Senate is set to vote next month on whether to confirm Cullen for a federal judgeship.
In a letter to the fraternity’s national office last month, a group of Furman Kappa Alpha alums asserted that the association with Lee and the Confederacy “cannot be separated from the primary motivation for the [Civil] war — upholding the institution of slavery. We must consider what message this adulation of Lee sends to our brothers and sisters in the black community and fully separate KA from this association.”
The process should include the publication of a forthright written account of fraternity history and unspecified steps to begin to make amends, the letter reads.
Cullen, who is known professionally for successful criminal prosecutions of white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville in 2017, called the proposal “a good idea.”
The fraternity, which has 6,100 undergraduate members and 135,000 alumni, has not formally responded to the proposal, which has 115 co-signers. Cullen is not among them.
A native of Richmond, he attended Furman from 1997 to 2001, graduated with a bachelor’s degree and headed to law school. He said he maintains no formal ties to the fraternity.
President Donald Trump nominated Cullen for a federal judgeship in December 2019.
Kappa Alpha was formed as a social fraternity in 1865 at Washington College in Lexington, then an all-male school; it is known today as Washington and Lee University. At the founding, Lee had recently accepted the presidency of the college following the South’s defeat in the Civil War. He held that job until he died five years later.
Kappa Alpha’s website says Lee was a renowned military strategist who became an important national figure in healing the divisions cleaved by the Civil War. Lee’s “religious convictions, exemplary ideals, values, strong leadership, courtesy, respect for others and gentlemanly conduct” shaped the student body and the men who formed KA, according to the online testimonial.
“His requirement for all students was, ‘We have but one rule — that every student must be a gentleman.’ It is in this spirit that Lee is noted as the Order’s Spiritual Founder,” it said.
Although often held up for such virtues, Lee also described Black people in 1865 as “immeasurably better off here,” enslaved in the United States, than in Africa, and he called slavery a “painful discipline ... necessary for their instruction as a race,” according to Encyclopedia Virginia, a project of the state humanities council and Library of Virginia.
Although Lee was not a member of the newfound fraternity, Kappa Alpha named Lee its spiritual leader in 1923.
The Confederacy does not occupy the same place in Kappa Alpha fraternity life today as it did at one time. A 2001 action prohibited the display of the Confederate flag at any chapter house or fraternity function. In 2010, Kappa Alpha banned the wearing of Confederate uniforms at events such as the Old South Ball, a yearly social function whose stated mission was to celebrate the values of courtesy, graciousness and hospitality. Later, the name was dropped, too.
Nevertheless, the letter contends, the fraternity “still holds firm to its roots in the Confederacy” because of the association with Lee.
Cullen said by email that he did attend two Old South events but did not wear a Confederate uniform. “I have never worn a Confederate uniform in my life,” his email said.
Nor did he wear any apparel displaying the Confederate flag, nor display the Confederate flag in his residence, he said. At Furman, the Kappa Alphas did not have a chapter house and lived in off- and on-campus housing.
Larry Wiese, who directs Kappa Alpha, drew a distinction in an email to The Roanoke Times between Lee’s military period and his leadership of the college, claiming the latter years “had the greatest positive impact on the country at that time. That is the context in which Lee is remembered today in KA.”
Wiese added: “Like any of us, Lee was flawed, he made serious mistakes, and errors in judgment. This is an increasingly important lesson for developing tomorrow’s leaders. ... We can take steps to learn from the past and work to build a better future.”
Kappa Alpha has brought in Marlon Gibson, former director of Greek life at Emory University and a higher education veteran, to lead an exploration of values and diversity for members and chapter leaders that includes examining Kappa Alpha’s relationship with Lee.
Regret and embarrassment were a factor for Jay Anthony and a handful of fellow Furman Kappa Alpha alums who drafted the disassociation letter, which has 115 co-signers.
“A lot of us who signed this letter feel pretty foolish about what we did, in term of wearing t-shirts with Confederate generals on them and going to some formal and wearing Confederate uniforms,” said Anthony, a South Carolina attorney and 2005 Furman graduate.
Speaking of the uniform, which he recalls renting, he said, “I’m embarrassed to say I wore one.”
Anthony added: “I did things like that without giving them any serious thought, which is something else we’re trying to bring about some change on, help some of the undergraduates understand the seriousness of things like that.”
Looking back, he said, all it might have taken to cause a shift would have been for someone to question how such activities affected members of the Black community, “but no one did.”
Another signer, Dodd Caldwell, a Greenville entrepreneur whose years at Furman overlapped some of Cullen’s, said he posted a small Confederate flag in his dorm room for a portion of freshman year and, in a later year, participated in a toast to Lee.
“It’s almost even hard to talk [about] it because it’s so antithetical to whom I hope that I am today and would want to be,” Caldwell said.
He later passed on attending the Old South event, he said.
“I was already starting to believe, in college, ‘Wait, hold on a second. This is offensive to some people.’ And I think other people were in the same boat.”
Disassociation is “the right thing to do,” he said. “Continuing those ties would likely only perpetuate the Lost Cause narrative. And I completely denounce and renounce the Lost Cause narrative or the idea that the Confederacy was somehow noble, a good cause. I want to own my own past and participation in that, repent of it and seek change.”
