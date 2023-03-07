The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Robert Ballou as the next federal judge for Western Virginia.

Ballou, who has served as a magistrate judge based in Roanoke for the last 12 years, will succeed U.S. District Judge James Jones of Abingdon, who took senior status in August 2021.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who has closely followed the confirmation process, said Ballou easily won a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate following his nomination last year by President Joe Biden.

"The nominee is a very experienced, mainstream judge who is diligent, careful, intelligent, and ethical, while he has measured judicial temperament," Tobias wrote in an email following the vote.

The Western District of Virginia, which stretches from the Lynchburg area to the state’s western tip and all the way north to Winchester, has four full-time federal judges.