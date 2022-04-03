Ukrainian Americans reach out from Roanoke region to families facing Russian invasion

Lina Francisco’s mother called her around 10 a.m. in Roanoke, which was unusual because she usually just texted goodnight at that hour. The time in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, where her mother was visiting, was about 5 a.m. but her mom was worried, certain that she heard explosions outside.

“I can hear some crazy, like bomb or something,” Francisco’s mother told her.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I’m sure it’s training,’” Francisco assured her.

It was Feb. 24. The deployment of Russian troops had escalated around Ukrainian borders, moving from Crimea to southern port cities on the Black Sea. Now, the full-scale Russian invasion of the country had begun.

Francisco couldn’t believe this was happening. “People don’t think it’s real in the 21st century,” she said

Francisco checked her social media messages, she saw people all around Ukraine were scared.

“All my friends in Ukraine were online,” she said. “So, no, it wasn’t just in one area.“

Francisco, 37, a Ukrainian American, has lived in Roanoke for eight years. She is a U.S. citizen and her mother, Tatyana Maidebura, 71, had just gotten her green card and had been living with Francisco and her husband, Sean, before traveling to visit Ukraine last fall.

In November, Tatyana returned to visit their hometown of Mykolaiv for doctor appointments and to visit friends and family. Francisco and her husband didn’t want her to go because the holiday season was approaching, but they had no idea that the Russian military would soon attack the country.

After the phone call from her mother, Francisco stayed awake on adrenaline, sleeping only an hour a night during the next eight days.

“I didn’t sleep for many days because of time difference,” Francisco said. She spent her waking hours trying to help her mother escape Ukraine and return to Roanoke.

“I had to be on the phone to talk to volunteers,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. And I was trying to support her because she was like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ and I was like, ‘you can do this’.”

Francisco used multiple social media and communication apps, such as Facebook, Telegram and Viber, and reached out to friends in Ukraine and other Ukrainians she knew who lived in other countries.

Forty-eight agonizing hours later, Tatyana was given 15 minutes notice to jump in a car and escape. A family friend’s daughter was fleeing with her son and said Tatyana could join them and head for the Romanian border. GPS signals were not working in Ukraine and road signs had been taken down in an effort to confuse advancing Russians.

Francisco could see with location-sharing between her and her mother’s phones that the fleeing party was headed in the wrong direction, north to the Ukrainian capital rather than southwest toward the border.

Darkness was falling and with it the government-imposed curfew took effect. Francisco helped navigate, communicating through text. The trio spent the night in a college dormitory that was set up for those fleeing in the small town Skvira, two hours away from Kyiv.

Tatyana, 71, grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union and watched her country flower into independence following the collapse of the USSR. She spent days trying to make it to the border, fleeing as the Russian invasion expanded.

Her original driver changed her mind about her destination, and abandoned Tatyana at a gas station. continued to reach out through social media. A friend in Italy was able to connect them with her friend in Ukraine who helped to find a volunteer group. The journey to the border continued with various volunteer drivers both from Ukraine and Romania, as coordinated drivers from across the Atlantic.

One volunteer brought warm clothes for her mother who was dressed for milder temperatures and fled with only her documents. She was not prepared for the snowy winter weather conditions at the border.

Tatyana arrived safely back to her daughter in Roanoke after eight days of traveling and a 20-hour flight beginning in Suceava, Romania, with multiple layovers before landing in Northern Virginia, where met her at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Mother and daughter shared their story from the safety of their Roanoke home, over a bowl of borscht, a traditional soup made with beets, cabbage, beans and meat.

Tatyana does not speak English, but through tears and smiles she showed photos and video of a pharmacy owned by a Ukrainian family who converted their business into a refuge in Chernivtsi near the Romanian border, where the floor was carpeted with mattresses for people fleeing the country.

She showed photos of a Romanian woman who helped transfer her from Sucaeva to a cottage in Gura Humorului, a Romanian town where she could have her own room and where the hosts allowed her to stay for free for three days until her flight left the country. She showed images of a church in Suceava, where she visited with a volunteer and where she watched a baby’s baptism in the towering Greek Orthodox cathedral, a scene that brought her hope.

Back in Roanoke, Francisco was focused on logistics every step of the way. Proof of a negative COVID test was needed before her mother could fly, and the nearest testing center was an hour away from the airport. Francisco wanted to make sure Tatyana knew to show her green card, which would keep her from being identified as a refugee and mistakenly sent to a government holding area.

“I want to make sure people know that so many kind people helped. Like not just about money, only kindness of other people and connections,” Francisco said.

Ukrainian Americans in Roanoke connect

Francisco is part of a group of Ukrainian women in Roanoke who have reconnected due to the Russian invasion. They are worried about their families in Ukraine and are urging Virginia leaders and local citizens to take action to help people there. A Facebook group called Ukrainians of Roanoke Valley and Surrounding Areas was created in March and currently has 39 members and is growing.

Some women had not been able to reach their families for weeks.

Olga Fultz received a frantic phone call from her mother March 4 from the city of Izyum, southeast from the city of Kharkiv. She was running to a bomb shelter with Fultz’s older sister. It was almost one month later until she heard how they were doing.

Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine is located in the northeast region. The city and surrounding area have been subject to artillery shelling in residential areas and bombing that has left the city in ruins.

Fultz, 43, is a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Roanoke four years since arriving from her home in Izyum.

Her 24-year-old nephew reached out to her through WhatsApp in late March. He told her he was with her mother, sister, nephew and sister’s husband in the bomb shelter. They have no amenities, and are sleeping on the cold concrete floor with about 230 people. He told her sometimes there is not even room to lie down because the rooms are so small.

“My mom is very sick. I don’t know how long this will all last,” she wrote in a text.

“My nephew runs through forests and fields for about 100 kilometers under bombardment and shelling in order to buy at least some food in another deck or village. The most important thing is to buy matches, candles and water.”

Her worry for her family is relentless, “I forget to breathe, I hold my breath, fading in horror,” she writes in a text. “The dream is completely gone,” she adds.

Fultz is a teacher at Jewish Community Center focusing on kindergarten readiness. “If it were not for my work with children, I would have gone crazy and sobbed for days. Thanks to the children I still smile.”

Roanoke’s Ukranians say they are discouraged that many of their friends and family members living in Russia and even some people in the Untied States don’t believe the killing and bombing are happening. Instead, they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government disinformation and censorship. Many Russians believe the “Special Military Operation,” as the Kremlin describes the invasion, is not harming Ukrainian civilians.

Fultz is frustrated that her uncle, her mother’s brother who lives in Russia, does not believe the situation. “And they don’t believe her, but she’s saying ‘I have to run, I have to hide’ and he was like, ‘No, it’s OK don’t worry.’”

Most of the Ukrainian women in Roanoke have known each other for years and met periodically on holidays such as International Women’s Day. Then came the invasion.

“We were all united,” said Anna Miroshnychenkro, 31, who has lived in Roanoke for almost a decade. A bouquet of sunflowers brightened her kitchen. She purchased them at a local grocery store but said the yellow brightness brings back memories of her home city of Nikopol, Ukraine. The country’s national flower has become a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine around the world.

“I am very scared and worried for my family,” said Miroshnychenkro. Her aunt and uncle, who helped raise her, and many friends live in Nikopol. On Tuesday “there was a first bomb dropped right in my city (no one got hurt, but it was very scary),” she wrote in a text.

Miroshnychenkro watched the video of the bomb dropping, taken from her friend’s kitchen window, who shared the footage.

Miroshnychenkro said the group talks every day, trying to find ways to support and help Ukrainian people.

“You understand that while Putin is there, you can’t just peacefully live your life,” she said. “No matter where in the world you are. You just can’t … because of seeing what he’s doing. How inhumane. How inhumane he is.”

She along with fellow area Ukrainians organized a support rally that took place in downtown Roanoke on March 5.

, many carrying sunflowers and the national flag with its familiar horizontal bands of blue and yellow.

A second rally, Stand with Ukraine took place Saturday, in Elmwood Park.

Miroshnychenkro said that seeing photos and video of rallies taking place around the world have helped morale for people in Ukraine.

“It gives them energy and hope, you know, versus if no one talks about it,” she said.

The Facebook group includes posts showing support for Ukraine and ideas on how to help, including fundraising efforts and petitions.

The women also made a Stand with Ukraine GoFundMe and @Support-Ukraine Venmo and PayPal accounts to raise money to help volunteers in Ukraine to pay for water and food, supplies and gas to travel to areas in need. Recently the Roanoke Ukrainian-Americans are hearing from their friends and family in Ukraine that medical supplies are needed. Little or no supplies are available, and the ones they do have are not always adequate.

Items and medications purchased will be delivered by the women to Nova Poshta Global in the United States and from there everything will be shipped to Lviv, Ukraine.

Miroshnychenkro created an online store on Amazon, called “Medical needs for Ukraine,” where people can purchase items themselves.

The medical supplies go to hospitals, pharmacies, civilians and soldiers, who are running out of supplies like oxygen, antibiotics, and first aid items like medical tourniquets, burn bandages and emergency survival kits.

Miroshnychenkro says she has not been sleeping much lately, worrying about her family members and trying to stay in contact with them. She’s working to find the best ways to get medical supplies to Ukrainians in need and reaching out to government officials, planning support gatherings, all the while holding down a full-time job and living her family life in Roanoke. Miroshnychenkro is a shift supervisor at CVS Pharmacy at Towers Shopping Center, where she has worked for nine years.

Her cousins and their families live in Zaporizhzhia and Enerhodar, where Russians took over nuclear power plants where her cousins and their spouses work.

“They don’t let people out anymore,” Miroshnychenkro said. She stays in touch with her family as much as possible, with unreliable internet and phone connection that is often turned off by the Russian occupiers.

She says Russian troops have allowed minimal access to the occupied areas.

“The grocery stores are wiped out.” she said. “Nothing gets delivered.”

People from villages near Enerhodar, where her cousin, Maxim and his family live, bring baked bread and vegetables from their gardens. “The Russians at least they let them in,” she said.

Miroshnychenkro said her cousin Maxim told her they are very limited on cash because ATMs are almost empty and their currency is not getting delivered. The only food they can get is from other villages and the villagers only take cash because they do not have any other way to take money. The family is scared to leave the house, though since the Russians took control of the nuclear plant, there has been no fighting. Ukrainian troops left the area to join the fight in other sectors where the war is raging.

On March 24, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, with a focus on reuniting families.

Miroshnychenkro hopes to be able to bring all her family members to Roanoke or at least to the United States. However they express concerns about not being able to pay for flights and the opportunity to get a job.

She hopes to start a fundraiser to help Ukrainian families come to the United States, but for now she is focused on the rallys, and medical supply fundraisers and connecting with government officials. Miroshnychenkro has plans for an evening of prayer service, but has yet to set a date.

Seeking help from local and federal governments

Tears welled in the eyes of Inna Payne, 49 as she talked about her birth country.

“They destroyed my parents’ town,” she said.

Payne has lived in Roanoke for 13 years and is a U.S. citizen. Her parents and brother are in the now Russian-occupied Balaklava region of Ukraine, near the Black Sea on the border of Crimea.

“They destroyed all communications, there is no internet there, and people are just stuck,” she said. “And they [Russian military] do not let people bring medicine and food to them.”

Payne’s family called, informing her Russian tanks were in the town, then she went nearly two weeks without hearing from them. A quick internet call from her family on March 24 informed her not much had changed. There was no phone service, internet only sometimes and a lot of shooting going on from airplanes and surrounding villages.

“My parents are old and my brother will not leave because we do not want [him] to leave them,” Payne said. “And in another way, you cannot leave because what happens is they will just shoot you. Yesterday my friend sent me a message and was crying. She said her friend has been killed because they were trying to escape.”

Payne sent a letter via certified mail to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner with requests to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to send more weapons, to help create humanitarian corridors and to allow Ukrainian refugees into the United States, “or [at] least into Virginia,” ending with the plea, “Please Help Ukraine Now!

The letter was signed by 27 Roanoke area residents.

During a virtual address to Congress on March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over areas of Ukraine. Biden has said the US will not send American troops to fight Russia in Ukraine, or create a no-fly zone.

The United States and NATO have decided not to create a no-fly zone due to concerns of escalated violence and chances of a much wider war. Putin said that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be seen as direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

“Ukraine is fighting right now, for all of us,” Payne said. “For all the countries. It is bigger, honestly, than just Ukraine.”

Payne also brought a letter with 14 signatures to the Roanoke city clerk’s office March 23 addressed to Mayor Sherman Lea requesting that the city take down the Russian flag in Pearl Fu Plaza near the City Market, which celebrates Roanoke’s connection to “sister city” of Pskov, Russia. The petition also asked that Roanoke end that relationship.

The Roanoke City Council voted unanimously March 7 to keep ties with the Russian sister city, refusing a request by Youngkin that Roanoke end its sister city partnership to condemn Russia’s invasion.

Martha Kuchar, a Ukrainian American living in Roanoke and a professor at Roanoke College, read a letter with 17 signatures during the March 21 city council meeting to request that the Ukrainian flag be raised over or near the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in solidarity with Ukraine.

“The least we can do as a city is to show our support for the bravery of the Ukrainians as they try to repel President Putin’s brutal, unprovoked, and irrational war of conquest and suppression,” Kuchar read, adding that municipalities across the U.S. have already hoisted the Ukrainian flag in support.

The city council showed its support and referred the request to Bob Cowell, who approved it. Details of a flag raising ceremony are yet to come

Believing in hope

Miroshnychenkro’s 2-year-old son, Emmett, watched the movie “Sing 2” in the living room of their Roanoke home. She and Emmett’s father, her boyfriend, had planned to visit her family in Ukraine after the child was born, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, the war is terrorizing her homeland.

Miroshnychenkro feels comfortable in Roanoke and is grateful to be here. She stayed and became a U.S. citizen because she made friends in Roanoke and felt like she had more opportunities. Sometimes, though, she feels guilty for being here.

“I associated Ukraine with, like, mother, it’s just so gentle,” she said. “And it’s so kind and it is so caring.”

Ukraine gained its independence in 1991, following the collapse of the USSR.

“That’s what hurts the most, because it took a long time” to gain independence, Miroshnychrenko said. “When Ukraine became independent, it was so hard for people to get up from their knees and actually have a really good future … It’s all new country. It didn’t really have any economics. It didn’t really have any money in the country, yet. So it took a long time. People worked extremely hard there.”

She recalled growing up and as a teen working alongside her parents in a factory in Nikopol, making tubes and other steel parts. There were no windows, it was dark all day long and they were paid very little. But she took the job because it was hard to find work.

Miroshnychenkro came to the United States after meeting a man in Ukraine who was visiting from Roanoke. They are no longer together, but she says she stayed because of the friends she made and for the opportunities.

As Miroshnychenkro spoke, she was seated on her living room couch, while her son, still watching the movie, jumped up and down when his favorite character, Johnny, a British-accented Mountain gorilla, sang.

“He’s obsessed with music,” she says.

Miroshnychenkro had been teaching her son Russian because the language is similar to Ukrainian and more widely spoken. She grew up with many friends and family from Russia.

“No one ever thought the war would happen, it was such a shock to everyone,” she said. Miroshnychenkro plans to go back and help her people rebuild Ukraine. She believes they will win.

“You know, that’s what you want to teach your kids,” she said. “You do good and you get rewarded. And you believe in God and you believe in the power of good.”

Heather Rousseau, a photojournalist for The Roanoke Times since 2015, is the 2021-22 Secular Society Fellowship recipient. Her work is focused on refugees and immigrants in the Roanoke region.

