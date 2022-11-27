Ukrainian war refugee in Roanoke Valley: 'I'm here, but my dreams and my soul is there'

Jenya Yevheniia Shulym stepped outside the terminal of Dulles International Airport and saw the U.S. flag boldly lit on a flagpole against the evening sky. She pointed to the Stars and Stripes and raised her arms.

“Welcome to America!” she called out with a cheery smile, using the few English words she knew. Jenya did not feel particularly cheery but wanted to be strong for her then 7-year-old son, Egor, who looked around with nervous excitement, clutching his white and brown stuffed cat, a special companion he refused to leave behind in Ukraine with the rest of his belongings.

Jenya and Egor came to Roanoke County in August through Uniting for Ukraine, a pathway for Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country to come to the United States.

Their family was torn apart in May when Jenya and Egor left her Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeast Ukraine. Her husband, Maksim, Egor’s father, remained behind, holding on to all their hopes and dreams in their recently purchased home.

“Everyday I listen and scared,” Jenya said in a recent interview, describing what it felt like being amid the Russian invasion of her city. Her English has markedly improved in the few months she has been in the United States.

“My life stopped on Feb. 24. For eight months we have been living in hell, I never could have thought my child be a child of war.”

She thought about it for a month and changed her mind three times about leaving everything behind and coming to the U.S., but the situation kept getting worse. They would listen to sounds of sirens for hours while sitting in shelters. Humanitarian aid was not allowed in, store shelves were empty, and there was shelling in the streets.

“This journey was so long and scary, just into the unknown, but I had a goal, to save the life of my child and my own,” she wrote on the Instagram app.

The night before their bus departure, Jenya stayed up all night trying to save images from her treasured photo albums on a digital thumbdrive, not knowing if she would have a home to return to.

The following morning the bus station where evacuees gathered was crowded and chaotic. The driver yelled for Jenya and Egor to board.

“I forgot to kiss him goodbye,” Jenya said about her husband, tears welling up in her eyes, a memory that haunted her on the 33-hour bus journey to Zaporizhzhia, a trip that would typically take two hours.

Jenya said Russian checkpoints lined with mines and barricades delayed the ride. Egor sat on Jenya’s lap the entire time because they could not afford tickets for two bus seats. At checkpoints, Russian soldiers holding automatic weapons boarded the bus, and Jenya pleaded with them to allow her to continue her trip.

“When they approached, Egor tightly squeezed my hand and asked, ‘Mom these soldiers will not kill us today?’” Jenya recalls. They had no food, water or toilets during the journey. In the dark, the bus windows rattled.

“We heard bombing going all night,” Jenya said. “It was the worst night of my life.”

At Washington Dulles International Airport, Jenya found herself in the loving embrace of her good friend, Anna Miroshnychenko. Anna and Jenya grew up in Nikopol, Ukraine, and met while attending college there. Anna introduced Jenya to her cousin, Maksim, whom Jenya would marry.

The newly formed family of five huddled in a circle at the airport when Jenya and Egor arrived. After a decade of physical distance, but having remained close in communication, Anna introduced Jenya to her partner Travis Grunz, and their 3-year-old son, Emmett. They would all be living together in a three-bedroom apartment in Roanoke County. Emmett and Egor studied each other as the adults made introductions.

Anna was making plans to visit Ukraine with Emmett and Travis when Russian forces invaded her homeland in February. Instead of visiting friends and family, Anna spent sleepless nights doing all she could to help her fellow Ukrainians. She, alongside a dozen or more Ukrainian-Americans living in Roanoke, led support rallies for people still living in Ukraine. They held prayer vigils and sent care packages to troops and victims of war.

In late April, almost two months into the Russian-Ukraine conflict, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and their families fleeing Russia’s aggression. The Uniting for Ukraine program allows Ukrainians fleeing war to live and work legally in the U.S. for up to two years and requires applicants to have a passport and a sponsor living in the United States to provide financial support. Sponsors undergo a background check and are required to show proof of sufficient income or financial resources.

Anna turned her efforts toward raising airfare money that would bring family members to Roanoke under the program, and she applied to be a sponsor. She received approval from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to be a sponsor, along with Travis’ stepfather as a co-sponsor for Jenya and Egor. Anna also raised money from multiple friends and Roanoke residents who donated money to help pay for their flights to America.

Jenya and Egor are two of about 77,000 individuals who have arrived in the United States as part of Uniting for Ukraine, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Another 35,000 Ukrainians have been authorized to come to the U.S. through the program. Another 111,000 Ukrainians arrived in the U.S. without the program’s assistance.

Virginia has received 2,739 Ukrainians since the end of October through Uniting for Ukraine, according to Virginia Department of Social Services. Roanoke and Roanoke County have received five people through Uniting for Ukraine, according to the regional resettlement agency Commonwealth Catholic Charities, which has helped 51 people who arrived in Roanoke, Richmond and Newport News through the program.

Jenya’s decision and the journey

Jenya had never wanted to come to America.

“I had everything” in Ukraine, she said. “I’m here, but my dreams and my soul is there.”

Jenya and Maksim were working to fix up the home they had purchased and to take a family vacation to Egypt. Egor participated in freestyle wrestling and break dancing for fun. As a family they loved to go for walks in the park and to the market for fresh fruits and vegetables. Jenya, an artist and a photographer, was trying to save money for a new camera and an iPad to use for her illustration work.

Their home is in Enerhodar, now a Russian-occupied city in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast province and across the Dnipro River from Nikopol. Jenya and Maksim had jobs at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, located near Enerhodar. Maksim was an electrician and Jenya worked in the telecommunications and communications department for three months before Russia invaded. She had long sought a job at the plant, the biggest in Europe, which is now under Russian control and has been cut off from the Ukrainian power grid, according to news reports and correspondence Anna and Jenya receive from friends and family.

Jenya and her family were terrified the night their city was captured. She describes shooting at the nuclear plant and boat locks on banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

“We were so worried that there would be repetition of the Chernobyl accident,” she wrote using her Instagram account. Some of what she wanted to say was too difficult for her to describe using English, so she used a translation app to help. “We saw red shells through the window at night as they burst, we heard shooting, it was so near. I squeezed my child, and did not let go. I tried to control myself. We slept in the same bed with our clothes on, with our things packed in case we needed to run for cover.”

Adjusting

After the February invasion, Ukraine banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country in case they are called to fight. Maksim, who is 38, remains in Ukraine.

With knowledge that Russian aggression would worsen in Enerhodar and the belief that Russian troops would force Ukrainian men to fight on the Russian side, Jenya’s husband fled Enerhodar not long before the city lost power. Maksim informed Jenya that the Russian troops required Ukrainian men 35 and younger to remain in Enerhodar. Just a few years older, he was allowed to leave and now spends his time between Zaporizhzhia with his family and in Nikopol comforting Jenya’s mother and grandmother. Maksim hopes Ukrainian soldiers will take back his city and he can return to his position at the nuclear station and to their home.

Their lives teeter between two worlds. Jenya prepares her family to succeed in either one. Jenya and Egor have their needs temporarily taken care of by their sponsors, but she wants to get a job and become independent in America. Before her job at the power station in Ukraine, Jenya worked as a portrait and wedding photographer. She said she was also using her degree as an economist specializing in corporate finance for the city of Enerhodar.

Now in Roanoke County, she hopes portrait and wedding photography can be viable work for her, but needs to build up a clientele. She is also doing design work and writing for a social media company called Vaikau that teaches parenting skills and was started by a Ukrainian friend. She also keeps busy creating still-life photos and illustrations for image-sharing websites such as Adobe Stock and Shutterfly. Finding a job, she said, is a challenge because she cannot drive and is still learning English. She also needs to be home for Egor when he returns from school.

“Ukrainian people work, work, work,” she said. “I want to work, I want to make money.”

Jenya studies English every day to help herself and her son succeed. In one month she went from knowing a few English words to having conversations in English with Anna and Travis and with Egor’s teachers at school.

“I want to learn English and speak and feel good and relaxing,” Jenya said. “I want to find new friends and new people in my life and I say thank you to everyone who helped me come to America.”

During the first week of September, Egor returned to school for the first time since the war began, just as students were doing in Ukraine. Unlike his peers still living in Ukraine, he was trying to fit into an American school system where he did not speak the language.

He looked out the sliding glass window from the living room of their Roanoke County apartment. One month had passed since his arrival in Virginia.

“It’s raining,” he said in Ukrainian.

Anna gave a comforting reminder, telling him that rain is good luck. Jenya embraced her son.

He headed to school wearing his Ukrainian school uniform, consisting of black dress shorts and a black T-shirt with an icon of a trident, the national symbol of Ukraine. He had a Hot Wheels backpack and a lunch box sporting Marvel Entertainment characters, including his favorite, Black Panther. Jenya had reassured her son the night before.

“Everybody wants to help you.”

Egor is a second-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Roanoke County. When he returns home each afternoon, Jenya sits with him at the computer to do his online Ukrainian classes and homework through the virtual learning system his Ukrainian school first used at the beginning of the pandemic and then continued to use when the war broke out.

Egor struggles in school while straddling divergent worlds and learning English. Jenya said he excelled in his classes in Ukraine and she knows it will take time for him to adjust in America. She said school subjects such as math are taught very differently in Ukraine.

“Every night he cries before bed, but wake up and smiles again,” Jenya said.

She has seen improvement each week. They agree that pronouncing American names is very challenging.

Jenya said her son, who typically is not shy, took a while to warm up to a boy his age he saw playing outside the apartment complex. One day, Egor mustered up the courage to introduce himself, Jenya recalled.

“He say, ‘My name is Egor. I am Ukrainian. My English is bad.’”

New family, new place

Egor and Emmett wrestle in the playroom as Jenya cooks pancakes for an evening snack. Anna arrives home from work. Travis sleeps upstairs after traveling for work.

The women sit around a table drinking tea and dress the pancakes with honey and Nutella.

“We have crazy traditions in Ukraine,” Anna said. “We drink lots of tea and lots of desserts after every single meal.”

She had not kept the traditions alive after more than a decade living in America.

“But they’re back,” she said. “I’m so grateful. I love it.”

When Emmett had a cold and could not stop coughing, Jenya helped with an old Ukrainian tradition.

“She boils potatoes, Anna said. “Mix it with honey and baking powder and put it on his chest, so it sucks all the infections.” She said that Emmett slept well that night for the first time since he had the cold.

The boys break out into an argument over an airplane.

“Emmett but you have your own one,” Anna said.

“Our biggest issue is the sharing,” she explained.

In Ukraine

After dinner, the conversation turns to Ukraine. The Roanoke Ukrainian community, along with friends and family of the business Atlantic Compressors Inc., located in Salem, raised $7,300 in donations for medical supplies delivered to Ukrainian troops and citizens. The boxes of medical supplies and daily needs were sent overseas.

“They sent pictures of the kids and soldiers and everyone saying thank you,” Anna said, “And looking at the pictures, all the soldiers, how skinny they are and it’s stressful and it’s cold and they don’t have proper clothes or comfort foods.”

In Enerhodar, the situation worsened for citizens after missile strikes knocked out power in the city.

“People can’t prepare to eat, they go to the street and make fire for hot water and something to eat,” Jenya said.

Anna adds: “Lots of stores don’t have power, so the food spoils.”

Jenya explained that there are still hostages in the nuclear power plant in Enerhodar. Others decided to work seven days a week without light or heat.

“They are heroes,” Jenya said. “They are doing everything possible so there is no nuclear accident.”

In Nikopol, the sound of shelling keeps her mother and her 86-year-old grandmother awake at night.

“I check the news every night to see if they flee from the house, whether they live,” she wrote on the Instagram app. “At night they feel the terror. There is no longer a single residential building in which there are whole windows.”

On a brisk October morning, the lights from a school bus making its way up the hill silhouetted Jenya hugging and kissing Egor goodbye. The bus stopped outside their apartment complex and Egor got on. Jenya made a video call to Maksim and held up the phone so he could watch the bus pull away.

In the dark, the sunny afternoon light from Ukraine shone bright on Jenya’s face through the phone. They chatted about the war and Maksim told her that a Ukrainian missile stopped a Russian rocket. Maksim asked how Jenya’s and Egor’s English is progressing.

Jenya blew a kiss and hung up as she headed inside for a morning meditation before working on her English lessons and continuing to create a new life for herself.

She dreams of a time after war.

“So at night I think, oh maybe I can have money, work and then visit my husband somewhere, travel and meet in another country, or maybe war stop, and it’s that dream that make me happy,” she said.