Unarmed man shot by police in his Roanoke County home, lawsuit alleges

Shawn Smith was standing inside a screened porch of his suburban home, unarmed and clearly in a mental health crisis, when he was surrounded, shot and killed by Roanoke County police, a lawsuit alleges.

The wrongful death lawsuit states that the fatal shots from a high-powered rifle were fired by an unknown police officer who was hiding in a neighbor’s yard, more than 50 feet away.

“Instead of de-escalating the situation, the RCPD officers at the Smith home did everything possible to escalate it and exacerbated the mental health crisis that Shawn Smith was already suffering,” the suit states.

Brought late last week in Roanoke’s federal court on behalf of Smith’s widow, the lawsuit “seeks redress for the shocking, needless, unlawful and constitutionally impermissible killing.”

The 29-page document, filed by attorneys Terry Grimes and Melvin Williams, does not specify the amount of compensatory and punitive damages sought.

“We would respectfully decline to comment on the pending litigation at this time,” a Roanoke County spokesperson said Monday, adding that the shooting was found to be justified.

However, the lawsuit paints a far different picture than what is contained in a report from Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan, who ruled in April that the shooting was legal in light of Smith’s aggressive actions and reports that he had a gun.

The incident began the day after Thanksgiving 2021, following a family gathering at Smith’s home on Lantern Street in the North Lakes subdivision of Roanoke County.

This is what happened, according to the lawsuit:

Smith, 52, became despondent and threatened to commit suicide. His wife, Lisa Smith, went to a neighbor’s home and called 911 to obtain mental health assistance.

County police responded and drove Lisa Smith to the magistrate’s office in Salem, where she obtained an emergency custody order for her husband. Unknown to Lisa Smith at the time, a large and “heavily-armed special response force” arrived at the Lantern Street home before the emergency order could be issued.

Shawn Smith walked out of the house several times, asking police officers to leave his property. He also said that he did not have a gun before going back inside.

At about 7:50 p.m., Smith stepped out to a screened porch and began a conversation with a Roanoke County police officer, referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe. Smith again said he was unarmed while speaking to the officer, who was a least 50 feet away.

“Without warning to Shawn and without any reasonable basis or justification, John Doe fired two shots at Shawn,” the lawsuit states. Smith was struck in the neck twice, and died on his porch floor.

“As Smith lay dead or dying, one of the officers exclaimed, “---damn…there wasn’t a gun,” according to the lawsuit.

Roanoke County has refused to provide to Grimes and Williams the real name of John Doe, the attorneys write in their lawsuit. They plan to ask a federal judge to compel the release of his name.

“Though John Doe’s name is not yet known, what is known is that Doe had little experience as a police officer,” Grimes and Williams wrote. During his two years in service, the officer was the subject of nine use-of-force reports, five of which involved him pointing his service pistol or a rifle at a subject, the lawsuit states.

In addition to suing Doe, the lawsuit names as defendants seven other unknown police officers, the Roanoke County Police Department, its chief Howard Hall, and the county of Roanoke.

The lawsuit claims that police violated Smith’s rights under the U.S. Constitution, including his right to be secure in his home from unreasonable seizures or excessive force, and to be afforded due process. Other claims include a failure of Roanoke County police to property train its officers to deal with mental health situations, and an allegation that police improperly obtained search warrants of Smith’s home after he was killed.

“In reality, what police were hoping to find at that point was something, anything, to justify the fact that they had just killed an unarmed man inside his own home,” the lawsuit states. “They found nothing.”

In the commonwealth attorney’s investigation of the incident, Holohan wrote that police were told that Smith had been involved in a domestic dispute and was armed. After arriving at the home, police set up a perimeter around the property.

After several attempts at negotiation with Smith failed, he reemerged from the house and pointed a flashlight with a strobe function into the police officer’s eyes, Holohan wrote in his report.

“Is that a flashlight or a gun?” the officer asked Smith, according to an audio recording caught on the officer’s personal microphone.

“I don’t know. You tell me. Am I pointing it at you?” Smith said.

“I don’t know,” the officer said.

“Then shoot me,” Smith said.

Then, Holohan wrote, Smith began to move toward the officer, “holding his hands at chest level pointing in the police officer’s direction.”

“The officer could tell Smith had something in his hand in addition to the flashlight, but could not clearly see the object due to the light flashing in his eyes,” Holohan wrote. “After the police officer gave Smith a final command to drop the objects he had in his hand, the police officer, believing his life was in danger, fired two shots from his issued patrol rifle.”

Smith was dead by 7:52 p.m., the lawsuit stated — three minutes after his wife had obtained an emergency custody order in an attempt to end the situation peacefully.