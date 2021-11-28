Union Hall survey provides guide for future growth

As work continues on a new village plan for the Union Hall community, results from a recent survey is showcasing what residents are looking for in future growth in the area.
The short, seven question survey was provided by Franklin County to assist in developing an updated village plan for Union Hall. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the original village plan in 2014.
The update was approved after the county was awarded a Growth and Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program grant from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment. The county was awarded $100,000 and the technical assistance of EPR, P.C. and Michael Baker International to develop the updated plan.
More than 300 people responded to the online survey which had a variety of questions concerning future growth. Of those who responded, 42% reported living in the Union Hall area for more than 10 years.
Those results are a major change from a similar survey in 2013 which only 15% of respondents reported living in the area more than 10 years. In that survey, 42% responded they were not year-round residents of Union Hall.
The change could point to a dramatic shift in in the Union Hall community from part time to full time residents.
While the demographics of the community may be changing, the needs have remained the same. Just as in 2013, a majority of respondents said they wanted more shopping options such as grocery stores and more dining and restaurant options.
One concern from respondents of this year’s survey was the loss of scenic beauty. They survey showed 37% were concerned that growth could have a negative impact on scenic beauty.
Those responding also showed an interest in wanting to keep things in the community looking rural. According to the results, 49% of respondents in the most recent survey said Union Hall would not feel the same anymore if it wasn’t surrounded by farmland. That is identical to the 2013 survey.
One question not on the 2013 survey was what community amenities would residents like to see in Union Hall in the future. By far the largest request was for better broadband and internet connectivity. The need for parks, trails and recreational areas was the second most requested amenity.
Information from the survey will be used by the county and consultants to develop a final plan expected to be completed for review sometime early next year. Once completed, a public hearing will be conducted before final approval by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.