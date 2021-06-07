Union strike begins at Volvo plant in Dublin

DUBLIN — Blaring horns from vehicles streaming out of the Volvo Trucks North America plant at noon Monday announced the start of the promised United Auto Workers strike.

The union local's about 2,900 members and the company are still at odds over a new contract, after unionized workers on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected the latest version.

Inside the union local building across the from the plant on Cougar Trail Road, volunteers set up a lunch buffet for striking workers.

"We set it up so they can get fed and go" to the picket line," UAW Local President Matt Blandino said.

Blandino said he was not authorized to comment on the negotiations or why members voted down the most recent tentative agreement. He said negotiators from the wider union were working on those issues.

About a dozen members gathered outside the local building declined to comment. Some said they felt the action spoke for itself.

Melissa McDaniel, a new member who came to work at the plant's paint building in February was volunteering on the buffet. She said she's been carrying the union message everywhere she goes, using her car as her sign. The back window read: "Beep Beep, Volvo is Cheap."

