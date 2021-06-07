Union to strike at Volvo's Pulaski County plant after second contract rejection

Union workers at Dublin's Volvo Trucks North America plant will strike at noon Monday, according to a letter from the United Auto Workers

The union and the company are still at odds over a new contract, after unionized workers on Sunday again overwhelmingly rejected the latest version.

While being committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement, issues remain including wage increases, job security, wage progression, skilled trades, shift premium, holiday schedules, work schedules, health and safety, seniority, pension and 401(k), healthcare and prescription drug coverage and overtime, according to the UAW letter.

Meanwhile, the company released a statement Monday morning:

"It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”

