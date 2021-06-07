Union to strike at Volvo's Pulaski County plant after second contract rejection

Union workers at Dublin's Volvo Trucks North America plant will strike at noon Monday, according to a letter from the United Auto Workers
The union and the company are still at odds over a new contract, after unionized workers on Sunday again overwhelmingly rejected the latest version.
While being committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement, issues remain including wage increases, job security, wage progression, skilled trades, shift premium, holiday schedules, work schedules, health and safety, seniority, pension and 401(k), healthcare and prescription drug coverage and overtime, according to the UAW letter.
Meanwhile, the company released a statement Monday morning:
"It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”
Local 2069 posted results Sunday night that indicate 90% voted no on both common language and hourly language in the contract proposal. On salary language, 91% voted no, according to the union. No vote totals were released, just percentages. The union represents approximately 2,900 employees.
Voting took place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the statement by Missy Edwards, election committee chairperson.
The previous contract, reached in 2016, was to have expired in mid-March. Volvo Trucks said negotiations began Feb. 8.
Bargaining continued until unionized workers went on strike from April 17 to 30. They returned to work as negotiations resumed.
On May 16, UAW members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract.
The company announced May 22 that it had reached another tentative agreement on a six-year contract with the union, which was the subject of Sunday’s vote and rejection.
Volvo Trucks is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.