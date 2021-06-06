Unionized workers reject latest contract offer from Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks North America and Local 2069 of the United Auto Workers are still at odds over a new contract, after unionized workers on Sunday again overwhelmingly rejected the latest version.
Local 2069 posted results Sunday night that indicate 90% voted no on both common language and hourly language in the contract proposal. On salary language, 91% voted no, according to the union. No vote totals were released, just percentages. The union represents approximately 2,900 employees.
Voting took place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the statement by Missy Edwards, election committee chairperson.
The previous contract, reached in 2016, was to have expired in mid-March. Volvo Trucks said negotiations began Feb. 8.
Bargaining continued until unionized workers went on strike from April 17 to 30. They returned to work as negotiations resumed.
On May 16, UAW members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract.
The company announced May 22 that it had reached another tentative agreement on a six-year contract with the union, which was the subject of Sunday’s vote and rejection.
“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand said in a news release issued late Sunday.
Volvo Trucks is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW. The 1.6-million square foot plant in Dublin, visible from Interstate 81, is the largest manufacturer of Volvo heavy trucks in the world.
The company said the plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021. The company said it is preparing for technology upgrades and future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.