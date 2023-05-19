United Way of Southwest Virginia and United Way of New River Valley are combining their resources to better serve Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles, and Floyd counties and the city of Radford, the organizations announced this week.

"As we enter our 60th year of serving the New River Valley, we cannot imagine a better way to renew our commitment and deepen our collective impact than this partnership between the United Way of Southwest Virginia and the United Way of the New River Valley,” said Heather Nicholson, board president of the United Way of New River Valley, in a news release. “United Way of Southwest Virginia's "Cradle to Career" approach is deeply invested in the well-being of children and families in our region. We are proud to join them under the United Way Southwest Virginia moniker and work to make a collective difference."

Using a cradle-to-career approach, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has a goal of meeting the challenges facing tomorrow’s workforce. From increasing the quality of childcare to coordinating high school internships to providing trauma-informed professional development opportunities for educators, United Way is investing in Southwest Virginia’s youth at every stage, according to the release.

In addition, UWSWVA has been aligning local support and investment from schools, businesses, and government officials. For every dollar donated, they secure $10 in grant funding, according to the release.

Joining forces allows for deeper collaboration with important partners such as Virginia Tech and Radford University, and it also allows for more multi-regional projects, according to the release.

In order to ensure a deep connection with New River Valley partners and the community in general, United Way will maintain an office in Christiansburg throughout the transition period and for the foreseeable future, according to the release.

On future staffing, Beth McConkey, UWSWVA's vice president of development and outreach, said: "Our hope is to grow the team! We already have seven staff that live in the New River Valley, and we will be posting a new role soon. This transition is about building resources for New River Valley."

Brendan McSheehy, chairman of the board at UWSWVA and vice president of innovation & intellectual property at Universal Fiber Systems said in the release: “The board of directors from both organizations are excited about what this means for Southwest Virginia. United, we amplify our ability to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person that lives and works here.”

Some highlights of UWSWVA’s programs include:

- An annual rural summit. This event brings together leaders, practitioners, educators, and community members to explore proven strategies for building resilient and prosperous communities.

- Virginia’s Community Schools Conference. This event explores the evidence-based equity strategies proven to improve attendance, school culture, family engagement, academic achievement, graduation rates, and college/career readiness.

- Ready SWVA. This economic development and workforce expansion project includes a hub-and-spoke model of workforce readiness. The anchor facility for this project is the first of its kind in our region and features a hands-on career simulation facility, STEM teacher training labs, and a shared services alliance for qualifying licensed childcare providers serving our region.

United Way will also conduct a community needs assessment and meet with community members to better understand what role they can play in the future.

Travis Staton, UWSWVA's CEO and president, will be leading the transition of the two organizations.

“I am excited about joining forces for the greater good and we’re building a transition team made up of community members to help us map the process," he said in the release. "As an organization serving the community, we want that community to have a voice in how we approach this. It will take time, but we will be thoughtful and intentional so that gaps in services or resources do not occur. This is how we become stronger, together.”