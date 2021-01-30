United Way survey aims to measure economic impacts of pandemic

United Way of Roanoke Valley has launched a public survey to assess the economic impacts of COVID-19 on families and individuals, especially low-income households.

Survey responses will help United Way tailor programs and resources to respond to the needs of people who are financially distressed, said Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley.

"It will give us real-time information that is incredibly helpful," Hamilton said in a video interview provided by United Way, "especially with the recovery and rebuilding efforts of our community."

The survey's goal is to measure the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on households that were already struggling financially. Many of those households include people who have jobs but do not make enough money to cover bills or buy health insurance. United Way refers to them as ALICE households, an acronym for "asset-limited, income-constrained, employed."

Nearly 44% of households were already struggling financially in a region that extends from the Roanoke Valley to Alleghany County, according to a United Way news release. The pandemic has exacerbated those struggles, Hamilton said.