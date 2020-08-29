Unwanted care, unexpected bills: When their dad was kept in a state hospital against their will, a family learns that they will bear the financial burden

Joncas said Carilion billed and Medicare paid about $86,000 for Williams’ stay in the intensive care unit.

She and her brother think their father’s physical health suffered because he was locked up in a psychiatric ward, and no one seemed in a hurry to get him out.

“The fact is pneumonia kills a lot of people,” Williams said. “But I don’t think anyone was doing anything about it. He was just permanently there. I think if he was in another place his quality of life would have been better. And maybe he wouldn’t have gotten sick.”

His children do not know how much longer he would have been in Catawba had he not died.

At some point, if his behavior had stabilized, he would have been considered ready for discharge. Then the task would have been finding a place willing to accept him. With his behavior, he likely would have been placed on the extraordinary barriers to discharge list.

Patients land on this list, kept by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, if they remain in the state’s hospitals for two weeks or longer after they were ready for discharge. One of the prime reasons they stay is because they cannot live independently and they have no place to go.