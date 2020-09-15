Up in the trees and on the ground, opposition to Mountain Valley Pipeline continues

The longest stand against the Mountain Valley Pipeline will likely last at least two months longer.

A judge on Tuesday delayed a hearing on Mountain Valley’s motion for an injunction that would force protesters from their tree stands in Montgomery County, where they have blocked the company from cutting some of the last remaining trees in the pipeline’s path.

Due to concerns about the growing spread of the coronavirus, Circuit Judge Robert Turk continued until Nov. 12 a hearing that was set for Thursday.

Since Sept. 5, 2018, pipeline opponents have positioned themselves about 50 feet off the ground, in a white pine and a chestnut oak. Supporters send up food and water while standing guard in a camp below the trees. A third tree stand went up in March.

A changing cast of characters — some masked and anonymous, others speaking openly — have taken to the trees off Yellow Finch Lane, not far from where the pipeline will burrow under the Roanoke River.

The tree-sit is the longest continuing blockade of a natural gas pipeline on the East Coast, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

“Today is DAY 740 of the Yellow Finch tree sits,” the group said Sunday in a post to its Facebook page that sought donations.