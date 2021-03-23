Update: 1 tree-sitter removed from Mountain Valley Protest protest site

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sound of chainsaws can be heard, and police officers are visible along Yellow Finch Lane, which runs along the bottom of the wooded slope where the tree-sitters are stationed.

“We’ve got cops down here, and cops over here,” a tree-sitter known as Acre says in a voice-over.

“They’re bringing in equipment over here, but it looks like they have to do some road work first.”

At about 12:30 p.m., another video showed a crane on Yellow Finch Lane. Trees around the crane appeared to have been recently cut.

The removal comes four months after a court order telling pipeline protesters to leave the tree platforms they first constructed in September 2018. Earlier this month, as tree-cutting began again on nearby areas of the pipeline's right of way, one of the tree-sitters said he was prepared for an extraction effort.

The sheriff's office statement said the removal "follows months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary."