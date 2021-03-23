Update: 1 tree-sitter removed from Mountain Valley Protest protest site

Update 6:36 p.m.:
One of the tree-sitters has been removed, according to Sara Bohn, a member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors who was allowed to witness the extraction.
“They got her to the ground,” Bohn reported in a 6:30 p.m. text.
Previous story:
A crane has been set up to remove two tree-sitters who have blocked the Mountain Valley Pipeline for more than two years in eastern Montgomery County, but the sheriff's office said authorities are still negotiating with the protestors "in the hopes that they will choose to come down on their own."
Cove Hollow Road, which leads to the tree-sit area, was closed to all but residents beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but the sheriff's office said Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettit and Sara Bohn, a member of the county board of supervisors, have visited the site. Legal observers for the protesters have also been provided access to watch the work.
The group Appalachians Against Pipelines reported that officers began arriving Tuesday morning at the tree-sitting area off Yellow Finch Lane. The officers brought chainsaws and earth-moving equipment, the group reported.
A video posted Tuesday morning to the Appalachians Against Pipelines Facebook page, which has provided regular online updates throughout the tree-sit, shows what appears to be footage from one of the tree-sitters.
The sound of chainsaws can be heard, and police officers are visible along Yellow Finch Lane, which runs along the bottom of the wooded slope where the tree-sitters are stationed.
“We’ve got cops down here, and cops over here,” a tree-sitter known as Acre says in a voice-over.
“They’re bringing in equipment over here, but it looks like they have to do some road work first.”
At about 12:30 p.m., another video showed a crane on Yellow Finch Lane. Trees around the crane appeared to have been recently cut.
The removal comes four months after a court order telling pipeline protesters to leave the tree platforms they first constructed in September 2018. Earlier this month, as tree-cutting began again on nearby areas of the pipeline's right of way, one of the tree-sitters said he was prepared for an extraction effort.
The sheriff's office statement said the removal "follows months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary."
Mountain Valley will foot the bill — at least initially — for the expenses Montgomery County incurs for the removal activity, according to a Jan. 25 order from Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk.
However, the order also says that Mountain Valley can try to recover its expenses from the tree-sitters and any others violating the court's injunction to leave the pipeline right of way.
Turk, who had ordered the tree-sitters to leave last fall, set up a process for paying the removal expenses that starts with the county submitting a list of costs to the court. Once the court approves the list, Mountain Valley must pay the county, the order says. It will then be up to the company to pursue the tree-sitters.