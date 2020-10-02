Update: 6200 block of Franklin Road reopen after wreck in Roanoke County

Update: The road is now reopen, according to an update issued shortly before 3 p.m. by the Roanoke County Police Department.

A dump truck has hit utility lines and shut down both lanes of traffic around the 6200 block of Franklin Road/U.S. 220, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The road was blocked near the Walmart at about 2 p.m. Friday, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear when it would reopen.

The lines struck might be electrical lines, officials said. Roanoke County police and fire units are on scene responding.

