UPDATE: 8-year-old Roanoke girl found safe

An 8-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday after going missing from her family’s home in Roanoke more than 12 hours earlier.

Cecilia "CeCe" Patterson was located at about 12:30 p.m. in a vehicle parked in a neighborhood on Aspen Grove Court Northwest, about a half-mile from where she had been last seen, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The person who discovered CeCe in their car called 911, officials said, and the girl was reunited with her family.

“Her dad is with her now, probably taking her back home,” said Deputy Chief Chester Smith.

“This is a great outcome,” he said. “We want to thank everyone in our community for looking and helping to search and find her.”

CeCe, who has autism, had been last seen around 11 p.m. Monday at her home on Florida Avenue Northwest.

She was believed to have left the house on foot. Officers suspected nothing malicious in the case but launched an extensive search due to her age and diagnosis.

The case didn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert but nearly a dozen local, state and federal agencies aided in the search effort as the hours stretched on.

On Tuesday morning, Roanoke police issued a public plea asking people to be on the lookout for CeCe and to check their yards, vehicles, sheds and garages in case she had sought shelter there.

