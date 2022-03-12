 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE 9AM: Snow winding down, but cold winds will keep blowing

  • 0

UPDATE 9AM, 3/12/2012: Snow is diminishing to flurries at 9 a.m. as the main band of precipitation pulls northeast with a strong low-pressure system. Circulation behind that low will continue to propel strong northwest winds into the afternoon and evening, gusting over 40 mph at times, even 50 mph in spots, with temperatures stalling in the upper 20s to mid 30s or even trickling down a few degrees. There may still be a few snowflakes in the air, even a few vigorous snow showers or squalls, as northwest flow lifts moisture up and over the Appalachians. But the main precipitation from the storm is wrapping up with only minor snowfall amounts, mostly under an inch, a few 1-3 inches in spots along the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and parts of the New River Valley. END UPDATE

---

A mix of rain, sleet and snow, becoming all snow, will pull across the Roanoke area now through about 9 a.m. Accumulations in the region will be streaky, mostly on grass and exposed objects, with more in higher elevations and anywhere that gets under heavier banding for several minutes. Most amounts will be under 2 inches and some spots may get very little or nothing accumulating. A few localized amounts to 3 inches are possible mainly in higher elevations.

People are also reading…

Once this band pulls through, the bulk of precipitation will be over, with perhaps a few snow showers blowing over the mountains during the afternoon and early evening, in between peeks of sunshine as a strong low-pressure system pulls away to the northeast. It will be very windy, however, and cold with temperatures holding in the 30s most of the day and falling into the teens to near 20 by Sunday morning. Gusts may top 40 mph at times.

The recovery back to spring will be quick with some 50s highs by Sunday afternoon and 60s most days in the coming week, even some lower 70s.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”

CASEY: Beware of phone solicitors selling Medicare plans

CASEY: Beware of phone solicitors selling Medicare plans

Sally Field's husband is turning  65 later this year. But that upcoming milestone has resulted in blizzards of unsolicited calls from people trying to "help" him sort through a maze known as Medicare enrollment, which can be quite challenging.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert