UPDATE: Another rain band from Ida pulls through Roanoke/NRV area this Wednesday morning

UPDATE 6AM, 9/1/2021: While most of the region north and northwest of Roanoke is in pretty steady rain as this Wednesday morning dawns, areas from Roanoke south and east have had a few hours of relative dryness. That is changing, both from showers developing as moisture is lifted over higher terrain, and the next band of rain lifting northeast within the remnants of Hurricane Ida. This band will overspread the Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge in the next couple of hours with moderate to locally heavy rainfall. At this point the rain does not look torrential, and there have been no recent tornado warnings, but we will need to be vigilant for both locally heavy downpours and new rotation spinups within this squall band. Roanoke officially recorded just 0.16 inch Tuesday, and may well come in under an inch for the total Ida event, but other locations especially to north and west have had more. Once this band clears, it appears showers will become more spotty by afternoon. East of the Blue Ridge in central, eastern and northern Virginia, and northeast from there all the way to New Jersey, enhanced instability with modest daytime heating may renew the tornado risk in earnest by the afternoon. ... Just a few more hours to go with Ida's remnants in the Roanoke and New River valleys. END UPDATE