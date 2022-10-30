UPDATE: Elderly Roanoke County man who was missing overnight found, safe

UPDATE: The elderly Roanoke County man who went missing overnight has been found, county police reported at 9:30 a.m.

A senior alert has been issued for a missing elderly Roanoke County man, Virginia State Police said Sunday morning.

Curtis Harvey Howell was last seen Saturday night around 6 p.m. on Goodwin Avenue in Salem.

State police said Howell, 78, has a "cognitive impairment." He is five-foot, four inches tall, weights 130 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket with a red collar, dark jean pants and brown slip-on shoes.

He is presumed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke County police at 540-562-3265