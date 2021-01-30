UPDATE: First wave of snow approaches Roanoke late on this Saturday, with main snow arriving pre-dawn Sunday

UPDATE 9:30 PM, 1/30/21: The first snow band of the coming winter storm is pushing northeast through the southern New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge toward Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Roanoke where it will arrive during the next hour or so. The first part of the snow band is evaporating before reaching the ground, but the back part has some locally heavy snowfall that has collected up to an inch in Carroll County. Travel conditions may worsen quickly, as road surfaces are cold, in the Roanoke and New River valleys as this band moves through. The main snow is still hours way, arriving in the 2 to 4 a.m. timeframe and continuing through much of the morning, gradually mixing with sleet and freezing rain from the south and southwest. END UPDATE

-----

An initial band of precipitation, likely to be crossing our region this evening, is moving into the southwest corner of the state early on this Saturday evening.

It has already dropped some light snow accumulations on parts of western North Carolina. Accumulations up to 1 inch are possible, maybe even locally a little more in some spots, as this swings northeast across Southwest Virginia before midnight. It appears on track to reach the Roanoke area near or after 10 p.m. It is moving into dry air that may limit its intensity and surface effects.