UPDATE: Flash flood watch issued; widespread pouring rain likely through Wednesday

The result thus far has been spotty showers and some drizzle, but in time over the next 24-36, showers and bands of rain will increase in coverage and intensity. Thunderstorms may also be possible, especially on Wednesday, as the shear and lift of the upper low and cold front become more involved.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are likely with some amounts exceeding 4 inches especially along the Blue Ridge both north and south of Roanoke. We are still a bit dry overall for the season going into this rain, and most of it will be light to moderate, but some flooding issues could still develop by Wednesday where repeated heavy rainfall occurs.

This rain appears likely to make a broader sweep than the showery bands of the remnants of both Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Ida last month through the first day of this month.

The strong upper-level low approaching will be strong winds aloft that could give some storm cells a spin, or translate gusty winds to the surface, on Wednesday, though instability will be sorely lacking with two days of all-day cloud cover and temperatures stuck in the 60s and lower 70s. So a marginal risk of severe storms may develop, but a widespread severe outbreak does not appear likely.

Once the front pushes through late Wednesday, clear, cool weather will settle in for the latter half of the week as autumn begins on the calendar.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

