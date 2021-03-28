UPDATE: Greatest risk of PM severe storms east of Roanoke

UPDATE 12 noon, 3/28/2021: The most serious threat of severe storms this afternoon and early evening will occur east of Roanoke and the Blue Ridge, where more unstable air not as cooled by morning rain will exist as a cold front presses through later in the day. Areas near Richmond and Hampton Roads are in an "enhanced" risk area, or level 3 of 5, with heightened potential of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Some storms are still possible along and west of the Blue Ridge, with a risk of isolated strong winds. Gusty winds, topping 30 mph at times, will kick up from the west and northwest behind the cold front bringing cooler air tonight and Monday. END UPDATE

UPDATE 9:15 AM, 03/28/2021: One band of showers and storms is set to move through the Roanoke and New River valleys this morning. The question for the day will be how much redevelopment of storms there will be when the cold front presses closer this afternoon, and where that redevelopment will occur. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s this morning, and would have to climb considerably to trigger the instability necessary for afternoon storms. Many forecast models have most of this development occurring east of the Blue Ridge. So the day generally play out with periods of showers and maybe a few rumbles into early afternoon, then some chance of scattered to numerous storms by afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Then windy and cooler tonight into Monday with clearing skies. END UPDATE