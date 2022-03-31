UPDATE: Greatest severe storms risk shifting north & east of Roanoke area, but some chance into early evening

UPDATE 2:10 PM, 3/31/2022: Drier air is working its way into our region from the southwest, and the stronger wind parameters that could support severe storms are working north and east. Recently, a tornado warning has been issued for the Richmond metro area, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the counties along and north of Interstate 64 extending far northward into Pennsylvania. So it would appear the greatest severe storms risk is setting up well east and north of the Roanoke Valley. There is still however a cold front to the west that will push into warmer air ahead of it later, and that may fire a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which could still tap stronger winds aloft and become severe. So we're not entirely out of the woods for severe storm potential today, but can definitely see some light between the trees after what has been mostly a showery and at times gusty morning and midday. END UPDATE

The lion roars today on the last day of March with lots of winds ripping through the atmosphere.

Some of that will reach the surface with occasional strong gusty winds from the south, varying with elevation and terrain. But aloft, vigorous winds shifting some with height will provide the potential for any storm cells that can develop to spin, increasing the risk of strong downdraft winds and possibly a few tornadoes at the surface.

A morning band of showers moving in from the west will mostly diminish as it passes the Blue Ridge. Behind that, it will be a matter of what the leftover outflow from the band of showers, instability from any daytime heating, and the lift of an approaching cold front from the west can fire in the way of new thunderstorms that can tap that strong wind energy aloft.

Timing when and where these cells may develop is an inexact science, but at any point from mid-morning to mid-evening there is the possibility that storms will form, isolated or in clusters, with the potential for locally damaging downdraft winds, hail or an isolated tornado with any such cell.

The chances seem to be greater along and east of the Blue Ridge, putting Roanoke on the western fringe for severe risk, but a squall line may also develop to the west with the arrival of a cold front late this afternoon and early evening

Behind the cold front, winds will switch to the west and northwest and continue to gust over 40 mph at times tonight and Friday. Temperatures will back off today's 70s to 50s/60s highs and 30s lows through the weekend, fairly typical to start April. No widespread, significant chance of rain is expected again until the middle of next week.

