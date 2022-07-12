UPDATE: Gusty storms bring power outages, downed trees, hail to Roanoke area

UPDATE 9:45PM: About 1,800 Appalachian Power customers are without power in Roanoke County, with about 1,000 more customers in Botetourt and Craig counties also without power between Appalachian Power and Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-op, according to the PowerOutage.US website, after a gusty line of thunderstorms passed through the region early Tuesday evening. Trees were reported blown down near Ridgewood Farms at Salem, according to National Weather Service reports, and hail 1 inch in diameter was reported by the public at Buchanan in Botetourt County. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport reported a maximum wind gust of 52 mph, below the 58 mph severe level, but winds of that strength likely did occur in some other areas around the region. Some showers and thunderstorms were continuing around the Roanoke and New River valleys late Tuesday evening but are expected to move past and diminish in the next couple of hours. END UPDATE

---

A cold front pressing into fairly hot, pretty sticky air is triggering thunderstorms in West Virginia that will move into western Virginia in the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties more or less centered on Roanoke for the threat of some storms containing 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Heavy rain capable of localized flash flooding and frequent lightning are also possible even in some of the non-severe storms.

The storms are forming in a series of loosely connected clusters, rather than one sweeping line, that will move east-southeast across the region, with arrival in the New River and Roanoke valleys around 7 to 9 p.m.

Not every location will get the most severe effects, but in the worst storms winds could be sufficient for some limb and power line damage. Most locations will get some rain and hear a few rumbles, at least, this evening.

The front will hang up a bit just south of us on Wednesday, so there may be additional storms especially south of Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will back off a bit, mostly in the 80s for highs, over the next several days. Thursday looks to dry out but additional showers and storms are possible for the weekend.