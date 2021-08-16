UPDATE: Intermittent squally rain bands into Wed AM ; localized flooding, isolated tornadoes possible, but not widespread

UPDATE 8:15 A.M., 8/17/2021: A flash flood watch has been issued for many localities to the south and southwest of Roanoke, as seen in the map above. This is generally where the heaviest rain from Tropical Storm Fred's remnants are expected, with widespread 2-plus inches and locally up to 5 inches or perhaps even more in a few isolated spots. As Fred's remnant circulation tracks north-northeast along or just west of the spine of the Appalachians today, it will carry its most concentrated area of rain just north and east of its center. The counties along and west of Interstate 77 in Virginia extending into West Virginia appear to have the best shot of the heaviest rainfall. East of the storm, moisture will also be pulled up the slope of the Blue Ridge, which could lead to localized downpours there. More squally type rains appear to be in the offing for most of the Roanoke area and points just east — not continuous, but waves of showers and storms today through early Wednesday. Many locations will see an inch or two of rain, locally 3-plus, in these squally rains. There is some risk of strong downdraft winds and/or isolated tornadoes as some warming to increase instability may occur between the bands of rain, and winds aloft moving in different directions with Fred's circulation may give some of these cells a spin. Do not be surprised to see a tornado watch later today in western North Carolina, possibly extending into Southwest Virginia by evening. END UPDATE.