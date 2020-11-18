 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One northbound lane has been reopened on U.S. 220 in Roanoke County
UPDATE: One northbound lane has been reopened on U.S. 220 in Roanoke County

111820 Tractor Trailer Wreck US220

A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday on U.S. 220 in Roanoke County. The wreck was creating a 3.5-mile traffic backup around 3:45 p.m., according to VDOT's 511 system.

 Source: Roanoke County Police Department

One northbound lane of U.S. 220 in Roanoke County is now reopen as crews continue to clean up a crash site between Back Creek Road and Yellow Mountain Road.

Traffic is still moving slowly through the roughly half-mile stretch of northbound highway where a tractor-trailer overturned around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A 5-mile backup was being reported by VDOT's 511 system just before 5 p.m.

Earlier:

A tractor-trailer wreck this afternoon is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 220 between Back Creek Road and Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke County.

The county said a tractor-trailer overturned just after 1 p.m. The crash site is near the Red Hill Church of the Brethren.

First responders are on scene. The roughly half-mile stretch of northbound road affected remained closed as of 1:45 p.m.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

