Update: Roanoke 911 center able to receive emergency calls despite electrical issue
An electrical system at Roanoke’s E-911 Center began smoking this afternoon, but the agency is still able to receive emergency calls, officials posted in an update about the unexpected disruption.

Backup systems allowed the center to continue operating and taking calls from the public. Officials said there had been some interruption in the center's ability to transfer calls earlier in the afternoon.

First responders are on scene evaluating the electrical system. Roanoke Fire-EMS said it was dispatched at 1:36 p.m. and arrived to find smoke issuing from an electrical room.

The system in that room was shut down, officials said, and the smoke was cleared from the facility.

