Update: Roanoke house fire that critically injured 1 ruled accidental
UPDATE 1:51 p.m. Dec. 13: The fire was accidental, caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials," according to Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Roanoke house fire, according to authorities.

Roanoke Fire and EMS went to 2400 block of Orange Ave NW for a fire early Saturday afternoon.

Authorities arrived to find a residential structure with smoke showing. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes, according to a Fire and EMS Facebook post.

One person was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

