UPDATE; Roanoke Valley lower elevations coming up short on snow, still 3-6 inches for higher elevations, much of NRV

UJPDATE 3AM, 2/7/201: Temperatures slower to cool than expected over the Roanoke Valley have not allowed much snow to fall, almost none in the urban lower elevations by 3 a.m. A dry slot has also developed along the Blue Ridge from southwest to northeast right into Roanoke. Though additional snow will likely develop from the west in the remaining pre-dawn hours, it appears likely that lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley are going to come in under 3 inches and maybe well short of it with this morning's snowfall. Much of the New River Valley and higher elevations seem to be on track to reach 3-6 inches in many areas. As the upper-level low moves out of Tennessee snow is still expected to spread across much of the area, even where it has dry-slotted or failed yet to get cold enough, but with lost time for accumulation it likely will not reach prior expectations in at least the elevations under 1500 feet or so around Roanoke and points east. END UPDATE