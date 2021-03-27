UPDATE: Scattered afternoon storms may be locally severe in Roanoke and New River valleys

UDATE 9:15 AM, 03/28/2021: One band of showers and storms is set to move through the Roanoke and New River valleys this morning. The question for the day will be how much redevelopment of storms there will be when the cold front presses closer this afternoon, and where that redevelopment will occur. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s this morning, and would have to climb considerably to trigger the instability necessary for afternoon storms. Many forecast models have most of this development occurring east of the Blue Ridge. So the day generally play out with periods of showers and maybe a few rumbles into early afternoon, then some chance of scattered to numerous storms by afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Then windy and cooler tonight into Monday with clearing skies. END UPDATE