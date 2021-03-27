UPDATE: Scattered afternoon storms may be locally severe in Roanoke and New River valleys

UDATE 9:15 AM, 03/28/2021: One band of showers and storms is set to move through the Roanoke and New River valleys this morning. The question for the day will be how much redevelopment of storms there will be when the cold front presses closer this afternoon, and where that redevelopment will occur. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s this morning, and would have to climb considerably to trigger the instability necessary for afternoon storms. Many forecast models have most of this development occurring east of the Blue Ridge. So the day generally play out with periods of showers and maybe a few rumbles into early afternoon, then some chance of scattered to numerous storms by afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Then windy and cooler tonight into Monday with clearing skies. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 7:30 PM, 3/27/2021: The severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted as activity that affected our region has moved to the east. The most serious result in our region appears to have been car-damaging hail up to 2 inches in diameter in the Hillsville area of Carroll County. Additional storms are affecting the Tennessee River valley to the west tonight and will move our way by midday Sunday, with a risk of locally damaging winds. The greater risk of severe storms will be east of our region, where the storms will arrive near the warmest part of the day in the afternoon and have more instability to feed on. The severe storms risk has been raised to Level 3 of 5 -- or enhanced -- in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas of Virginia, while remaining slight -- level 2 of 5 -- over the rest of the state. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 2:20 PM, 3/27/2021: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for localities mostly south of Roanoke as a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms continues moving through. Some large hail near golfball size occurred in Carroll County earlier, and while the storms are generally losing a bit of steam as they move east over the Blue Ridge, they have enough momentum and some lift along a warm front to continue eastward, with the potential for damaging wind and some hail into the afternoon mostly south of Roanoke. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 12:15 PM, 3/27/2021: A cluster of storms moving out of Tennessee has held together pretty strongly moving across Southwest Virginia, with severe thunderstorm warnings as far northeast as the Wytheville area and almost to Pulaski. This is associated with a warm front lifting northward. While this cluster is expected to run into more stable air east of I-77 and weaken during the day, some gusty storms might affect parts of the New River Valley in the next few hours. Mostly a showery afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder is expected. END UPDATE
----
ORIGINAL POST: A cold front intruding into a warm weekend will trigger a risk of severe thunderstorms across virtually all of Virginia on Sunday.
The front will be racing fast to the east on Sunday, with a band of showers and storms, possibly even a squall line, arriving in the New River and Roanoke valleys near midday to early afternoon. With strong winds aloft and moderate instability, some of these storms may be sufficiently strong to severe to transport those strong winds aloft to the surface for damaging winds in some spots.
The storms are likely to encounter even greater instability east of the Blue Ridge, where they will arrive during the peak heating of the day in the afternoon. While damaging winds are the main risk in storms, some hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, especially over central and eastern Virginia.
Before Sunday's storms, there will be some afternoon and evening showers on this Saturday as a warm front lifts northward. Before then there will be sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Roanoke hit 79 degrees on Friday, the warmest day since Oct. 29, while Lynchburg and Danville each soared past 80 at 82 and 84, respectively, the latter being a record high for the date.
Following the front, northwest winds will bring much cooler weather for the early part of the coming week, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Colder weather than that will arrive by late in the week, with a shot of Arctic air that will take low temperatures into the 20s by Friday and Saturday morning. So don't let a little warm weather get you anxious to start gardening too much yet.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.