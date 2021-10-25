UPDATE: Severe storms risk pushes east of Roanoke; rainy evening, then windy and cooler Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday isn't likely to be a huge rainfall producer, perhaps 1/4 to 3/4 inch for most, maybe some localized amounts topping an inch. There may be more rain later in the week.

The cold front will leave us with cooler, breezy, drier days at midweek. Many locations won't reach 60 on Tuesday, with lows mostly in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, perhaps some upper 30 in outlying areas. It will be a touch warmer on Wednesday before it turns wet and chilly for late week.

The storm system affecting us late in the week is the same one that is affecting the West Coast currently. The deeply digging upper low will scoop up abundant Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture over the cooler air mass that will park over our region, likely leading to more rain Thursday and Friday than we get Monday, though fewer or no storms, as temperatures will get stuck in the 40s and 50s.

That system will leave us with a breezy, cool Halloween weekend, dry after some daytime showers on Saturday -- just what you'd expect, and probably want if you're planning to be out and about in the evenings. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s for trick-or-treaters, whichever weekend night you choose to go out.