UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch lifted, but more severe storms possible Sunday

UPDATE 7:30 PM, 3/27/2021: The severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted as activity that affected our region has moved to the east. The most serious result in our region appears to have been car-damaging hail up to 2 inches in diameter in the Hillsville area of Carroll County. Additional storms are affecting the Tennessee River valley to the west tonight and will move our way by midday Sunday, with a risk of locally damaging winds. The greater risk of severe storms will be east of our region, where the storms will arrive near the warmest part of the day in the afternoon and have more instability to feed on. The severe storms risk has been raised to Level 3 of 5 -- or enhanced -- in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas of Virginia, while remaining slight -- level 2 of 5 -- over the rest of the state. END UPDATE