UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch south of Roanoke this afternoon; more severe storm potential Sunday

UPDATE 2:20 PM, 3/27/2021: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for localities mostly south of Roanoke as a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms continues moving through. Some large hail near golfball size occurred in Carroll County earlier, and while the storms are generally losing a bit of steam as they move east over the Blue Ridge, they have enough momentum and some lift along a warm front to continue eastward, with the potential for damaging wind and some hail into the afternoon mostly south of Roanoke. END UPDATE

----

UPDATE 12:15 PM, 3/27/2021: A cluster of storms moving out of Tennessee has held together pretty strongly moving across Southwest Virginia, with severe thunderstorm warnings as far northeast as the Wytheville area and almost to Pulaski. This is associated with a warm front lifting northward. While this cluster is expected to run into more stable air east of I-77 and weaken during the day, some gusty storms might affect parts of the New River Valley in the next few hours. Mostly a showery afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder is expected. END UPDATE

A cold front intruding into a warm weekend will trigger a risk of severe thunderstorms across virtually all of Virginia on Sunday.

