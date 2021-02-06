UPDATE; Snow winding down; minor amounts in Roanoke area, up to 6 inches to the west

UPDATE 8:45 AM, 2/7/2021: Snow is winding down from the west and mostly light snow will still soon come to an end, leaving behind very uneven amounts, with up to 6 inches reported in Craig County to the west, 3-5 in much of the New River Valley, and less than an inch to no more than 2 inches around the Roanoke Valley. Some areas of Southside are coming in with similar or higher totals that occurred near Roanoke. Weak moisture flow along the Blue Ridge into Roanoke was the key to lesser amounts, not allowing heavy precipitation early that would have also helped drop temperatures faster, not accumulating fast enough once it was all snow, and providing a 3 a.m. dry slot that cut the precipitation off almost entirely at what was supposed to be one of its heavier times. Temperatures rising above freezing will melt off most of what little collected in the Roanoke area and start the melting process where there is more, but there will be a hard refreeze with teens lows tonight. Generally milder weather is ahead through midweek, then colder toward the end of the week with more chances of wintry precipitation. END UPDATE
------
UPDATE 5:45 AM, 2/27/2021: Bands of snow continue to move northeast and will do so for the next 2 or 3 hours. Locations west and northwest of Roanoke will likely end up with 3-6 inches, locally more. After the late start and early morning dry slot, the Roanoke area and points south and east may rally for 1-3 inches, possibly 4 in a few spots. Snow will be mostly over by mid-morning. Definitely not the clean cut and well-behaved storm last weekend's was, but still could be some slick roads in heavier snow areas and slick spots elsewhere. END UPDATE
----
UJPDATE 3AM, 2/7/2021: Temperatures slower to cool than expected over the Roanoke Valley have not allowed much snow to fall, almost none in the urban lower elevations by 3 a.m. A dry slot has also developed along the Blue Ridge from southwest to northeast right into Roanoke. Though additional snow will likely develop from the west in the remaining pre-dawn hours, it appears likely that lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley are going to come in under 3 inches and maybe well short of it with this morning's snowfall. Much of the New River Valley and higher elevations seem to be on track to reach 3-6 inches in many areas. As the upper-level low moves out of Tennessee snow is still expected to spread across much of the area, even where it has dry-slotted or failed yet to get cold enough, but with lost time for accumulation it likely will not reach prior expectations in at least the elevations under 1500 feet or so around Roanoke and points east. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 1:30AM, 2/7/2021: Snow has been falling and begun accumulating at most elevations above about 2,000 feet in our region, and areas west and southwest of Roanoke, but it has got off to a bit of a slow start in lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and points east and southeast, starting as a rain mix gradually changing to snow that hasn't stuck much so far. Short-range models continue to show waves of heavier snow building northeast as an upper-level low approaches from Tennessee. Certainly parts of the New River Valley and higher elevations along the Blue Ridge appear likely to verify 3-6 inches -- we'll see if the slow start might trim lower elevations a little, though short-term models still insist on 3-5 inches in and near the Roanoke Valley through mid-morning. In any event, conditions for travel will be deteriorating in higher elevations and may follow in lower elevations later this morning. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 11:15PM, 2/6/2021: Precipitation is spreading northward across Southwest Virginia, with several reports of snow near the North Carolina line and along the I-77 corridor. Snow will keep spreading along and west of the Blue Ridge, with a rain/sleet/snow mix to the east, becoming mostly snow as temperatures drop to near freezing with precipitation onset. The heaviest snow is expected to occur in the pre-dawn hours with most areas getting 3-6 inches, dropping to 1-3 south of Smith Mountain Lake, and a few isolated bands of up to 8 inches possible. END UPDATE
-----
Our region's overnight winter storm is coming together on this early Saturday evening, with upper-level energy digging deep to the south west of our region and moisture streaming northeastward over the South.
The moisture that will eventually become our snowfall is over north Georgia, edging into eastern Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Eventually this will build north and northeast as the upper-level low continues to dig in and a surface low forms off the Carolinas.
Precipitation may cross the Virginia-North Carolina border some over the next hour or two, but will make a more decisive push north around 11 p.m. or midnight. There may be some rain or sleet at the outset, but cold, dry air aloft inducing evaporational cooling, and the strong dynamics of the developing storm, will quickly bring snow to the surface even in the lower elevations as temperatures drop to near or below the freezing mark.
Snow is expected to fall at a moderate to heavy pace in the pre-dawn hours to just past sunrise. Widespread amounts of 3-6 inches continue to look likely, with a band or two of 6-8 inches possibly developing. It is hard to pinpoint where this may occur, but be aware that some locations may overshoot the 6-inch mark. Amounts are expected to drop off to 1-3 inches south of Smith Mountain Lake, where more rain and sleet will be involved, but even in this area, there is threat for locally more if heavy banding develops while precipitation is snow.
This system, like every snow we've had this winter, will not be hanging around, zipping out by mid-morning. Some sun may poke out with temperatures rising above freezing, even into the lower-mid 40s in some spots, helping melt the previous night's bounty off the streets. We'll refreeze hard Sunday night and Monday morning with teens lows, but the general trend will be milder for the first half of the coming week.
The latter part of the week is another story, but we'll let that simmer while the current storm is ongoing.
