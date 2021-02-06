UPDATE; Snow winding down; minor amounts in Roanoke area, up to 6 inches to the west

UPDATE 8:45 AM, 2/7/2021: Snow is winding down from the west and mostly light snow will still soon come to an end, leaving behind very uneven amounts, with up to 6 inches reported in Craig County to the west, 3-5 in much of the New River Valley, and less than an inch to no more than 2 inches around the Roanoke Valley. Some areas of Southside are coming in with similar or higher totals that occurred near Roanoke. Weak moisture flow along the Blue Ridge into Roanoke was the key to lesser amounts, not allowing heavy precipitation early that would have also helped drop temperatures faster, not accumulating fast enough once it was all snow, and providing a 3 a.m. dry slot that cut the precipitation off almost entirely at what was supposed to be one of its heavier times. Temperatures rising above freezing will melt off most of what little collected in the Roanoke area and start the melting process where there is more, but there will be a hard refreeze with teens lows tonight. Generally milder weather is ahead through midweek, then colder toward the end of the week with more chances of wintry precipitation. END UPDATE