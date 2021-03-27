UPDATE: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday; some showers/storms this afternoon also

UPDATE 12:15 PM, 3/27/2021: A cluster of storms moving out of Tennessee has held together pretty strongly moving across Southwest Virginia, with severe thunderstorm warnings as far northeast as the Wytheville area and almost to Pulaski. This is associated with a warm front lifting northward. While this cluster is expected to run into more stable air east of I-77 and weaken during the day, some gusty storms might affect parts of the New River Valley in the next few hours. Mostly a showery afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder is expected. END UPDATE

A cold front intruding into a warm weekend will trigger a risk of severe thunderstorms across virtually all of Virginia on Sunday.

The front will be racing fast to the east on Sunday, with a band of showers and storms, possibly even a squall line, arriving in the New River and Roanoke valleys near midday to early afternoon. With strong winds aloft and moderate instability, some of these storms may be sufficiently strong to severe to transport those strong winds aloft to the surface for damaging winds in some spots.