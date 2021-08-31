UPDATE: Tornado apparently moves through or close to Blacksburg

UPDATE 7:40PM, 8/31/2021: A tornado may have moved through or close to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech early on this Tuesday evening. Details are sketchy on damage, though it appears to have not been a major destructive hit. There are photos of the storm and possible funnel cloud/tornado posted above, including from one of the first spotters to see it. Please report any damage to National Weather Service-Blacksburg or local law enforcement. END UPDATE

UPDATE 5:30 PM, 8/31/2021: It didn't take long for the atmosphere ahead of Ida to demonstrate shear. A tornado warning has been issued for Carroll County over the last several minutes following radar indication of a tight circulation and POSSIBLE tornado that moved north-northeast near Fancy Gap and east of Hillsville and was still detectable on radar as of 5:30 p.m. It is unknown yet if there was a ground circulation or any damage with this radar-indicated tornado signature. Don't expect this to be the last tornado warning in our region between now and early Wednesday afternoon, as shear aloft (winds moving different directions and/or speed with height) could cause other cells to spin sufficiently to rotate, possibly producing tornadoes, or allowing brief strong downdrafts to reach the surface. If a tornado warning is issued for your location, or you have other reason to believe a tornado may be nearby, move to an interior part of a structure away from windows with as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Most tornadoes spawned by inland tropical systems are brief and relatively weak -- though not always. Protection against flying debris and broken glass is the primary objective. END UPDATE