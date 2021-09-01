UPDATE: Tornado risk has passed for Roanoke/NRV; showery rain continues to move through from Ida

UPDATE 10:30 AM, 9/1/2021: The Roanoke and New River valleys are in the all-clear for tornado risk today, as the atmosphere has stabilized and the wind dynamics have pushed east and northeast. The western fringe of marginal risk for severe storms, including possibly a few tornadoes, now extends from Martinsville to Bedford to Buena Vista, with the slight risk well to the east of that and enhanced risk up in the D.C.-Baltimore-Philadelphia corridor. Modest daytime heating will enhance instability in those areas as the greatest shear of Hurricane Ida's remnant circulation moves overhead. Besides the passing of the tornado risk, rain has been showery in the region this morning. There have been some heavy pockets -- a flood advisory was issued for Maggoddee Creek in Franklin County after a quick 1.5 inches fell in its drainage area -- but some other spots have gotten rather meager amounts, less than 1/4 inch through 10 a.m. at Roanoke's official rain gauge at the airport. With as yet no major damage reports from tornado warnings in Carroll, Montgomery or western Bedford/northern Botetourt counties last evening, it appears we are getting off pretty light from Ida's impacts -- though last night will be quite memorable for years to come in the Blacksburg area. END UPDATE
UPDATE 6AM, 9/1/2021: While most of the region north and northwest of Roanoke is in pretty steady rain as this Wednesday morning dawns, areas from Roanoke south and east have had a few hours of relative dryness. That is changing, both from showers developing as moisture is lifted over higher terrain, and the next band of rain lifting northeast within the remnants of Hurricane Ida. This band will overspread the Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge in the next couple of hours with moderate to locally heavy rainfall. At this point the rain does not look torrential, and there have been no recent tornado warnings, but we will need to be vigilant for both locally heavy downpours and new rotation spinups within this squall band. Roanoke officially recorded just 0.16 inch Tuesday, and may well come in under an inch for the total Ida event, but other locations especially to north and west have had more. Once this band clears, it appears showers will become more spotty by afternoon. East of the Blue Ridge in central, eastern and northern Virginia, and northeast from there all the way to New Jersey, enhanced instability with modest daytime heating may renew the tornado risk in earnest by the afternoon. ... Just a few more hours to go with Ida's remnants in the Roanoke and New River valleys. END UPDATE
UPDATE 10:40 PM: The tornado watch that was issued during the middle of tonight's tornado warning at Blacksburg has been lifted south of Roanoke as the first wave of storms is lifting northward. Radar-indicated rotation tracking from Montvale to east of Buchanan has kept parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties in a tornado warning over the last hour or so. As this band of storms lifts northward, we appear to get a relative break, with only a few showers, until other bands move into toward sunrise on Wednesday. There will continue to be a risk of rotation in cells capable of producing a tornado or two and some locally heavy rain through at least early Wednesday afternoon as the circulation center of the former Hurricane Ida tracks over or just west of our region. The showery, banded nature of the rain will likely prevent a widespread flooding threat but there could be some localized flooding in heavier bands. We'll start seeing this clear out of our region by Wednesday night. ... Linked above is the Wednesday Weather Journal column in The Roanoke Times, which needed a significant on-deadline rewrite as the Blacksburg tornado situation developed this evening. END UPDATE
UPDATE 8:45 PM, 8/31/2021: It appears very much that Blacksburg has dodged a bullet after a tight circulation moved close to the town and the campus of Virginia Tech near 7 p.m. Damage reports have been minor so far and not indicative of widespread, significant damage. The storm will be surveyed by the National Weather Service in days ahead but there is no time for that now, with a tornado watch, additional potential for tornado spin-ups in rain bands and a flooding risk as remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region tonight and Wednesday. END UPDATE
UPDATE 7:40PM, 8/31/2021: A tornado may have moved through or close to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech early on this Tuesday evening. Details are sketchy on damage, though it appears to have not been a major destructive hit. There are photos of the storm and possible funnel cloud/tornado posted above, including from one of the first spotters to see it. Please report any damage to National Weather Service-Blacksburg or local law enforcement. END UPDATE
UPDATE 7PM, 8/31/2021: There is a likely tornado on the ground south of Blacksburg moving toward the town. TAKE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY, away from windows, as many walls as possible between you and outside. Spotter south of Blacksburg has video/photographs of likely tornado and radar signature is obvious. END UPDATE
UPDATE 5:30 PM, 8/31/2021: It didn't take long for the atmosphere ahead of Ida to demonstrate shear. A tornado warning has been issued for Carroll County over the last several minutes following radar indication of a tight circulation and POSSIBLE tornado that moved north-northeast near Fancy Gap and east of Hillsville and was still detectable on radar as of 5:30 p.m. It is unknown yet if there was a ground circulation or any damage with this radar-indicated tornado signature. Don't expect this to be the last tornado warning in our region between now and early Wednesday afternoon, as shear aloft (winds moving different directions and/or speed with height) could cause other cells to spin sufficiently to rotate, possibly producing tornadoes, or allowing brief strong downdrafts to reach the surface. If a tornado warning is issued for your location, or you have other reason to believe a tornado may be nearby, move to an interior part of a structure away from windows with as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Most tornadoes spawned by inland tropical systems are brief and relatively weak -- though not always. Protection against flying debris and broken glass is the primary objective. END UPDATE
The center of what was once high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ida is expected to track near or just west of the Interstate 81 corridor, pulling bands of squally rain and thunderstorms across western Virginia tonight and Wednesday.
These bands will bring periods of heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding, especially where a band moves continuously over one location for an hour or two. Also, wind shear aloft east of the storm system's center of circulation may be sufficient to impart spin to some of the cells within the bands, raising the risk of a few tornadoes and localized strong downdraft winds, especially between midnight and early afternoon Wednesday.
Widespread 1-4 inch rainfall amounts are expected along and west of the Blue Ridge, locally higher, where a flash flood watch has been issued.
The main mass of continuous rainfall is expected to be north and northwest of the low's track, mostly over West Virginia extending into northern Virginia and Pennsylvania. Many rainfall amounts topping 4 inches are expected in that part of the storm.
Our region will see more intermittent periods of rain with the bands to the south and east of the storm center, feeding directly off the warm Gulf of Mexico that fueled this powerful storm in the first place.
Arrival in the coolest part of the 24-hour cycle may spare the Roanoke and New River valleys the greatest tornado risk, as instability will be limited. That will likely pick up over central and eastern Virginia during the day on Wednesday, when it is possible that the sun peeks through between rain bands, increasing instability over that region as the greatest wind shear moves over.
Heavy rainfall is the most likely primary outcome of Ida along and west of the Blue Ridge. Given the banded nature of the rain, there will be streakiness in rainfall amounts, but enough bands are likely to move through that most places get at least an inch total, with some spots getting repeated bands for much more.
It does appear that Ida will move steadily through, not stall, ahead of an approaching cold front, and be mostly gone by Thursday morning. A period of somewhat cooler, less humid weather is on tap Thursday through Saturday, a hint of fall perhaps, with 70s and lower 80s highs and 50s lows, some mid-upper 40s possible in outlying areas.
