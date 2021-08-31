UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Carroll County; Ida to bring squalls of heavy rain, spinning storm cells overnight/Wednesday

UPDATE 5:30 PM, 8/31/2021: It didn't take long for the atmosphere ahead of Ida to demonstrate shear. A tornado warning has been issued for Carroll County over the last several minutes following radar indication of a tight circulation and POSSIBLE tornado that moved north-northeast near Fancy Gap and east of Hillsville and was still detectable on radar as of 5:30 p.m. It is unknown yet if there was a ground circulation or any damage with this radar-indicated tornado signature. Don't expect this to be the last tornado warning in our region between now and early Wednesday afternoon, as shear aloft (winds moving different directions and/or speed with height) could cause other cells to spin sufficiently to rotate, possibly producing tornadoes, or allowing brief strong downdrafts to reach the surface. If a tornado warning is issued for your location, or you have other reason to believe a tornado may be nearby, move to an interior part of a structure away from windows with as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Most tornadoes spawned by inland tropical systems are brief and relatively weak -- though not always. Protection against flying debris and broken glass is the primary objective. END UPDATE
The center of what was once high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ida is expected to track near or just west of the Interstate 81 corridor, pulling bands of squally rain and thunderstorms across western Virginia tonight and Wednesday.
These bands will bring periods of heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding, especially where a band moves continuously over one location for an hour or two. Also, wind shear aloft east of the storm system's center of circulation may be sufficient to impart spin to some of the cells within the bands, raising the risk of a few tornadoes and localized strong downdraft winds, especially between midnight and early afternoon Wednesday.
Widespread 1-4 inch rainfall amounts are expected along and west of the Blue Ridge, locally higher, where a flash flood watch has been issued.
The main mass of continuous rainfall is expected to be north and northwest of the low's track, mostly over West Virginia extending into northern Virginia and Pennsylvania. Many rainfall amounts topping 4 inches are expected in that part of the storm.
Our region will see more intermittent periods of rain with the bands to the south and east of the storm center, feeding directly off the warm Gulf of Mexico that fueled this powerful storm in the first place.
Arrival in the coolest part of the 24-hour cycle may spare the Roanoke and New River valleys the greatest tornado risk, as instability will be limited. That will likely pick up over central and eastern Virginia during the day on Wednesday, when it is possible that the sun peeks through between rain bands, increasing instability over that region as the greatest wind shear moves over.
Heavy rainfall is the most likely primary outcome of Ida along and west of the Blue Ridge. Given the banded nature of the rain, there will be streakiness in rainfall amounts, but enough bands are likely to move through that most places get at least an inch total, with some spots getting repeated bands for much more.
It does appear that Ida will move steadily through, not stall, ahead of an approaching cold front, and be mostly gone by Thursday morning. A period of somewhat cooler, less humid weather is on tap Thursday through Saturday, a hint of fall perhaps, with 70s and lower 80s highs and 50s lows, some mid-upper 40s possible in outlying areas.
