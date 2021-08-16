UPDATE: Tornado watch for much of SW Virginia; band of storms moving NW out of NC

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.: A squally band of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms is set to cross the Virginia state line out of North Carolina, tracking northwest, likely to cross as far north as Roanoke and possibly beyond in the next couple of hours. A storm in this band across the line from Danville was recently placed under a tornado warning. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any storm on this line, and a tornado or two are possible. Monitor the National Weather Service web site for any warnings that may develop as this tracks northwest. END UPDATE
UPDATE 1:10 PM, 8/17/21: A tornado watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for counties south and southwest of Roanoke. See map above. Roanoke is not included in the watch box, but with Floyd, Franklin and Montgomery inside, it might as well be. Rotation within storms and squally rain bands this afternoon and evening may be capable of spawning isolated tornadoes, as has already occurred in western North Carolina. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 12:45 PM, 8/17/21: Tornadoes have been reported with damage in Iredell and Alexander counties west of Winston-Salem, N.C. Strong wind shear aloft -- wind moving in different directions and/or different speeds with height -- on the eastern side of the former Tropical Storm Fred's circulation may translate to the surface in some stronger squalls and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, particularly over western North Carolina but also possible into Southwest Virginia as well. Forecast models continue to suggest the most concentrated area of heavy rain tracking along and west of I-77 this evening and overnight, with squally bands of rain and storms pulled northward along the Blue Ridge into the Roanoke and New River valleys intermittently from this afternoon into the early morning hours of Wednesday. The speed of the system and prior regional dryness are working against a widespread flooding episode, but heavy downpours may produced localized flash flooding, with the flash flood watch continuing southwest of Roanoke as far east and north as Carroll, Floyd, Wythe and Bland counties. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 8:15 A.M., 8/17/21: A flash flood watch has been issued for many localities to the south and southwest of Roanoke, as seen in the map above. This is generally where the heaviest rain from Tropical Storm Fred's remnants are expected, with widespread 2-plus inches and locally up to 5 inches or perhaps even more in a few isolated spots. As Fred's remnant circulation tracks north-northeast along or just west of the spine of the Appalachians today, it will carry its most concentrated area of rain just north and east of its center. The counties along and west of Interstate 77 in Virginia extending into West Virginia appear to have the best shot of the heaviest rainfall. East of the storm, moisture will also be pulled up the slope of the Blue Ridge, which could lead to localized downpours there. More squally type rains appear to be in the offing for most of the Roanoke area and points just east — not continuous, but waves of showers and storms today through early Wednesday. Many locations will see an inch or two of rain, locally 3-plus, in these squally rains. There is some risk of strong downdraft winds and/or isolated tornadoes as some warming to increase instability may occur between the bands of rain, and winds aloft moving in different directions with Fred's circulation may give some of these cells a spin. Do not be surprised to see a tornado watch later today in western North Carolina, possibly extending into Southwest Virginia by evening. END UPDATE.
------
Tropical Storm Fred has come ashore in the Florida Panhandle and its remnant circulation is expected to take a track north-northeastward along the Appalachians that will likely maximize its effects for Western Virginia.
Those effects will mainly be a continuation of the bands of rain and thunderstorms the region has seen since late Sunday, increasing in intensity and areal coverage late on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches appears likely in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, with some localized amounts of 4-plus inches where heavier downpours occur repeatedly.
This would be on top of rain that has already fallen, driven by moist tropical flow from the south and southeast banking against our region’s higher terrain and a stationary front.
Roanoke received 3.16 inches of rain from Sunday evening through 5 p.m. Monday, 2.79 inches of that between 7 p.m. and midnight Sunday. But amounts across the region have been streaky, with heavier rain along the Blue Ridge and into the Roanoke Valley but less in some areas to the west. Additional rain was headed northward out of North Carolina on Monday evening.
Because we have entered this dry, it will take more rain than it normally would to cause flooding, but there could be some with any 2-inch downpours in an hour or repeated downpours of that nature over the same location.
There is also some chance that winds aloft circulating around Fred may find their way to the surface either as downdrafts of locally damaging wind or rotation as isolated tornadoes within squall bands and thunderstorms that develop on Tuesday. This potential will increase if there is enough dry air pulled into Fred’s remnants for patches of sunshine between the rain bands to warm the air near the surface and increase instability.
Occurrences of tornadoes and damaging downdraft winds will probably not be widespread, and more likely south of Roanoke, especially into western North Carolina, but tropical systems sometimes deliver surprises with rotational winds inland, and this will need to be monitored.
For the most part, rain that has fallen so far has been welcome. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, counties along the western fringe of the state and along Interstate 64 reached “moderate drought” last week with nearly all of the rest of the western half of Virginia “abnormally dry.”
The 2.79 inches that fell on Sunday at Roanoke was the most on a single calendar day since 2.84 on May 19 of last year, and the 10th heaviest single-day rainfall event since 2000.
But there can be too much of a good thing. Some areas may teeter on the brink of that with rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday.