UPDATE: Winter storm underway for Roanoke/New River valleys; 3-6 inches likely by mid-morning

UPDATE 4:15 AM, 1/31/2021: The winter storm is well underway across the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia. Snow is falling steadily, with heavy bursts, as moisture overruns a wedge of cold air dammed against the mountains. Radar and surface reports reveal no indication of anything other than snow until deep in North Carolina to the south and from the far southwest tip of Virginia into western West Virginia to the west. These boundaries of sleet and freezing rain will slowly work east and north later this morning, but short-term models also indicate the precipitation may move through faster than projected, possibly tapering by mid-morning, so sleet may only be a factor toward the end of the precipitation as far north as Roanoke and Blacksburg. Projected snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches appear to be well within reach, given that up to 2 inches has already fallen in some locations with the band late Saturday and the new snowfall in the larger precipitation shield. Travel conditions have already deteriorated and will not improve for many hours across the region. A light wintry mix may continue off and on through the afternoon and evening, with some possibility for another wave of light snow on Monday. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 11:30 PM, 1/30/2021: The first band of snow has moved through with several locations getting anywhere from a dusting to a little more than an inch. The main precipitation area was just entering far southwest Virginia and will move eastward arriving in the New River and Roanoke Valleys in the 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. timeframe. This will continue until mid to late morning, mixing with sleet and freezing rain from the south and southwest, but likely not before 3-6 inches accumulates. Travel conditions have already gotten worse in many areas from the first batch of snow and will continue deteriorating as more snow and eventually ice arrives. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 9:30 PM, 1/30/21: The first snow band of the coming winter storm is pushing northeast through the southern New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge toward Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Roanoke where it will arrive during the next hour or so. The first part of the snow band is evaporating before reaching the ground, but the back part has some locally heavy snowfall that has collected up to an inch in Carroll County. Travel conditions may worsen quickly, as road surfaces are cold, in the Roanoke and New River valleys as this band moves through. The main snow is still hours way, arriving in the 2 to 4 a.m. timeframe and continuing through much of the morning, gradually mixing with sleet and freezing rain from the south and southwest. END UPDATE
-----
An initial band of precipitation, likely to be crossing our region this evening, is moving into the southwest corner of the state early on this Saturday evening.
It has already dropped some light snow accumulations on parts of western North Carolina. Accumulations up to 1 inch are possible, maybe even locally a little more in some spots, as this swings northeast across Southwest Virginia before midnight. It appears on track to reach the Roanoke area near or after 10 p.m. It is moving into dry air that may limit its intensity and surface effects.
The main show will still be west of us, pushing into the New River and Ronaoke valleys in the 2 to 4 a.m. time period. It appears snow will move across the region rapidly through about mid-morning, when it will taper as it mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain.
Accumulations in the 3 to 6 inch range still seem to be on track, tending toward the bottom of the range or even a little below it if the sleet mix comes earlier, and perhaps some localized bands of more than 6 inches especially north of Roanoke. It does not appear as if there will be deep moisture for long enough for a widespread 6+ event. It also looks to be moving through a little fast for the higher end amounts to have that much coverage.
While this is a complex system with many moving parts that will take days to organize and manifest over much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, most of our part of it will be done by midday Sunday. Lingering periods of light freezing drizzle, sleet or snow may continue into Sunday night, with some questions remaining about whether there will be an organized wraparound band of precipitation making it into our area Monday. This is a question that can be revisited after Sunday morning's precipitation has cleared.
