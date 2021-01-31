UPDATE: Winter storm underway for Roanoke/New River valleys; 3-6 inches likely by mid-morning

UPDATE 4:15 AM, 1/31/2021: The winter storm is well underway across the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia. Snow is falling steadily, with heavy bursts, as moisture overruns a wedge of cold air dammed against the mountains. Radar and surface reports reveal no indication of anything other than snow until deep in North Carolina to the south and from the far southwest tip of Virginia into western West Virginia to the west. These boundaries of sleet and freezing rain will slowly work east and north later this morning, but short-term models also indicate the precipitation may move through faster than projected, possibly tapering by mid-morning, so sleet may only be a factor toward the end of the precipitation as far north as Roanoke and Blacksburg. Projected snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches appear to be well within reach, given that up to 2 inches has already fallen in some locations with the band late Saturday and the new snowfall in the larger precipitation shield. Travel conditions have already deteriorated and will not improve for many hours across the region. A light wintry mix may continue off and on through the afternoon and evening, with some possibility for another wave of light snow on Monday. END UPDATE