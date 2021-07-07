UPDATED: Elsa brushes by today; showers possible for Roanoke area, heavier rain to east

This track is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to a large swath of the coastal plain and the Piedmont -- the gently rolling terrain between the Appalachians and the coastal plain -- from Georgia through the Carolinas and Virginia into Thursday evening.

The Blue Ridge, and the Roanoke and New River valleys, are near the western fringe of where Elsa is expected to have some effect. It may spin a few showers across our area as it goes by on Thursday, but rain amounts are not expected to be as great as in the swath to the east, mostly under one-half inch.

There will also be the lingering summer humidity and a cold front to the west to help stir up showers and storms. There's little point trying to discern what may be caused by Elsa, partially caused by Elsa, or coincidental to its passage and not really caused directly by Elsa. Just know that showers and storms are possible on Thursday across our entire region. As usual, locally heavy downpours are possible, but the more widespread heavy rain is expected to stay well east, probably no farther west than Danville and Farmville.