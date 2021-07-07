UPDATED: Elsa brushes by today; showers possible for Roanoke area, heavier rain to east

UPDATE 8:50 AM, 7/8/2021: Based on radar to the south, forecasts for Elsa's effects on Virginia appear to be pretty much on track, with the heaviest rain in Southside and Central Virginia and eastward and only lighter showers to the west. Some showers have developed along the Blue Ridge west of Elsa's main rain mass in North Carolina -- this may happen as well in Virginia later -- but the larger rain area is not wrapping west of Elsa's center near Columbia, South Carolina. Though the rain near Greensboro is moving northward now, the center of Elsa will be more northeast near Raleigh, N.C., later so it will shift eastward. A cold front to the west may also influence shower and storm development west of the Blue Ridge, though a dry area in between the front and Elsa may develop as well. END UPDATE
Elsa could not hold together as a hurricane on Tuesday night, but made a rather vigorous landfall as a strong tropical storm in the big bend of Florida on Wednesday morning. Its remnant circulation and a large area of rain and storms surrounding it are tracking north-northeast, expected to move parallel to the southeast U.S. coast but some distance inland.
This track is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to a large swath of the coastal plain and the Piedmont -- the gently rolling terrain between the Appalachians and the coastal plain -- from Georgia through the Carolinas and Virginia into Thursday evening.
The Blue Ridge, and the Roanoke and New River valleys, are near the western fringe of where Elsa is expected to have some effect. It may spin a few showers across our area as it goes by on Thursday, but rain amounts are not expected to be as great as in the swath to the east, mostly under one-half inch.
There will also be the lingering summer humidity and a cold front to the west to help stir up showers and storms. There's little point trying to discern what may be caused by Elsa, partially caused by Elsa, or coincidental to its passage and not really caused directly by Elsa. Just know that showers and storms are possible on Thursday across our entire region. As usual, locally heavy downpours are possible, but the more widespread heavy rain is expected to stay well east, probably no farther west than Danville and Farmville.
There is always a bit of hesitancy dealing with an incoming tropical system inland because there are curve balls sometimes. A swerve more west is not entirely out of the question, though looking less likely as models converge on a path closer to Raleigh and Richmond. Sometimes moisture from a tropical system can bank along an atmospheric boundary or even a geographic feature like the Blue Ridge, and a band of heavier rain can form west of the path, whereas most of the heavier rain is generally to the east. On the flip side, there is often an area of sinking air that dries out the atmosphere some distance to the west of a tropical system, and some of that could limit rainfall in part of our region, especially west of Roanoke.
The bottom line for Elsa: It is not expected to be a major factor for the Roanoke and New River valleys at this time, beyond perhaps a booster for fairly typical summer showers and storms, but worth keeping an eye on for any late shifts or developments that would spread heavier rain farther west. If you have travel plans to the east or south on Thursday, Elsa will most definitely be a factor with heavy rain and storms likely along your route.
The approaching cold front is not going to be the kind that sweeps in refreshing Canadian air, but rather one that partially moves through and either washes out or retreats north as a warm front. Hot and sticky weather, with scattered afternoon storms, is likely to continue through the weekend into next week.
